Scouting report: Xavier hoping to sustain high play as homestand continues vs. Oakland

"It's nice to be home," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said after thanking the crowd in his postgame press conference Friday afternoon after the Musketeers defeated Bryant, 100-75.

The numbers speak for themselves.

Miller is now 20-2 lifetime in November home games under Miller, including a 3-0 mark this season. Xavier has outscored opponents at home this year by 62 points.

"The environment at Cintas is just paramount to our success," Miller said.

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller reacts to a no call after Xavier Musketeers lost possession in the first half of the NCAA basketball game Bryant Bulldogs and Xavier Musketeers at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

It's a pivotal stretch for Xavier with five more games on the homestand before kicking off Big East play to face Rick Pitino and St. John's on Dec. 20. While that homestand includes No. 6 Houston Dec. 1 and the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout against undefeated UC on Dec. 9, the young Musketeers can't overlook anybody on their schedule and the next step for early-season growth and development is Monday when Oakland comes to town.

Xavier vs. Oakland

Tip: Monday, 6:30 p.m., Cintas Center (10,224)

TV/Radio: FS1/55 KRC (Also available for Xavier on the Varsity Network App)

Ratings: Xavier is No. 28 in KenPom. Oakland is No. 162.

Series history: Xavier is 4-0 lifetime vs. the Golden Grizzlies. In the last matchup between the two teams, Xavier opened the abbreviated 2020-2021 season with a 101-49 victory over Oakland at Cintas Center behind 21 points and 12 rebounds from Zach Freemantle. He was one of five Musketeers in double figures along with Kyky Tandy (18), Nate Johnson (17), Dieonte Miles (12) and Dwon Odom (12).

Oakland Golden Grizzlies scouting report

Record: 3-3

Head coach: Greg Kampe (416-364, 25th season)

Offense: 72.7 ppg

Defense: 71.7 ppg

Overview: Oakland has had just one winning season (20-12 in 2022) since 2018 and are coming off a 13-19 campaign, finishing fifth in the Horizon League. Division I college basketball at Oakland started in the fall of 1999 and Greg Kampe has run the show for the last 24 seasons with three NCAA tournament berths (2005, 2010, 2011). Kampe has been the head coach at Oakland since 1984.

"Another dangerous team," Miller said of Oakland. "Coach Kampe has been at Oakland for over 40 years. Every year I feel like I turn the television on and they beat somebody in November or December. Great coach, terrific program."

Nov 6, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe talks to an official during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.

Oakland is 3-3 on the year but gave a scare to both Ohio State (79-73) and No. 25 Illinois (64-53) on the road to start the year. The Golden Grizzlies have won three of four, recently defeating Loyola Marymount and Marshall at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Fifth-year guard Blake Lampman, who averaged 10 points per game last season, is out with a hip injury. Oakland has scored 73-plus points in five of six games this season behind 6-foot-6 forward Trey Townsend, the team's leading scorer (14.8) and rebounder (8.7). Guards Rocket Watts and Jack Gohlke combine for 24.7 per game.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Trey Townsend (F, 6'6", 14.8)

Jack Gohlke (G, 6'3", 13.7)

Rocket Watts (G, 6'2", 11.0)

Chris Conway (F, 6'10", 10.2)

Isaiah Jones (G, 6'8", 6.3)

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 4-2

Head coach: Sean Miller (151-59 at Xavier, eighth season)

Offense: 77.3 ppg

Defense: 66.7 ppg

Overview: Xavier has recorded its second two-game winning streak of the young season. Can the Musketeers push it to three? They'll need to sustain its stretches of solid play, something this roster with 10 new players has struggled with so far this year.

In the second half of Friday's win over Bryant, Xavier allowed 50 points (compared to 25 in the first half) and allowed the Bulldogs to shoot 59.4% from the floor and get to the free-throw line on a pair of three-point shooting fouls. Xavier won the second half, 51-50, after taking a 24-point lead into the intermission. Miller wants his team to keep the pedal down.

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) dunks in the second half of the NCAA basketball game Bryant Bulldogs and Xavier Musketeers at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

"The reality of it is, there were a lot of things in the second half that were a concern," Miller said. "Fouling a three-point shooter, not coming out after halftime with the energy and effort that we need, having a lack of vocal leader out there to rally the troops... We'll learn from it. November is a month for a lot of growth, and we just have to keep growing and getting better."

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 16.4 ppg)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 7.8 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 13.8 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 10.8 ppg)

Sasa Ciani (F, 6'9", 4.3 ppg)

Lazar Djokovic (17) had 10 points off the bench in Xavier's 100-75 win over Bryant at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

'Best is yet to come' for Lazar Djokovic

Part of a 36-point outing for Xavier's bench against Bryant was freshman forward Lazar Djokovic, who poured in a season-high 10 points to go with 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Djokovic missed the first three games with a hand fracture but looks more comfortable as he tries to develop into a solid depth piece.

"He gives us a scoring punch," Miller said. "Lazar can face the basket and he's very agile catching the ball in transition... I do think the best is yet to come for him."

