Scouting report: Xavier gets another big test when No. 6 Houston visits Cintas Center

In a non-conference schedule full of tests, the Xavier men's basketball team is gearing up for its second top 10 matchup of the season (at No. 1 Purdue) when it welcomes No. 6 Houston to Cintas Center for the Big East-Big 12 battle on Friday.

Xavier (4-3) is coming off a 78-76 loss to Oakland on Monday and Friday's matchup against the Cougars is the third game of a six-game homestand. Houston (7-0) has won every game by double digits this season and is on the road for the first time. Xavier is 4-0 all-time in Big East-Big 12 battles with wins over West Virginia, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Since missing the NCAA tournament in the first three seasons of the Kelvin Sampson era, Houston has been a March Madness staple over the past six years. In that span, the Cougars have reached the Sweet 16 twice (2019, 2023), the Elite Eight (2022) and one Final Four (2021). Since the start of the 2021-22 campaign, Houston is a combined 72-10.

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller looks on in the second half of the NCAA basketball game Bryant Bulldogs and Xavier Musketeers at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Xavier vs. Houston

Tip: Friday, 6:30 p.m., Cintas Center (10,224)

TV/Radio: FS1/700 WLW

Ratings: Houston is No. 1 in KenPom and Xavier is No. 42. Houston is also No. 1 in the NET Rankings, while Xavier is No. 18.

History: Xavier is 0-2.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Houston Cougars scouting report

Record: 7-0

Head coach: Kelvin Sampson (239-74 at Houston, 10th season)

Offense: 76.3 ppg

Defense: 49 ppg

Overview: Houston has cleaned up in its non-conference schedule so far, going 4-0 at home and sweeping a trio of contests in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic earlier this month. Houston is one of four teams (Purdue, UConn, Arizona) ranked top 10 in KenPom in both offense and defense.

Defensively, Houston has the No. 1 scoring defense in the country, giving up just 49 points per game. The Cougars are holding opponents to just 35.3% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the arc while forcing 16.7 turnovers a night.

Baylor transfer L.J. Cryer, an All-Big 12 selection last season, has made a great first impression with Houston, averaging a team-high 17 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Point guard Jamal Shead is averaging 9.1 points and leads the team in assists (6.3) and steals (3). Fifth year forward J'Wan Roberts is averaging 9.1 points and 7.7 rebounds while Emmanuel Sharp pours in 11.7 points off the bench. Shead and Roberts were starters in last year's Sweet 16 loss to Miami.

Mar 18, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) dribbles against Auburn Tigers guard Zep Jasper (12) during the first half at Legacy Arena.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

L.J. Cryer (G, 6'1", 17 ppg)

Jamal Shead (G, 6'1", 9.1 ppg)

Damian Dunn (G, 6'5", 8.9 ppg)

J'Wan Roberts (F, 6'7", 9.1 ppg)

Ja'Vier Francis (F, 6'8", 6.1 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) grabs a rebound over Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the 2nd half Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Cintas Center.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 4-3

Head coach: Sean Miller (151-60 at Xavier, eighth season)

Offense: 77.1 ppg

Defense: 68.3 ppg

Overview: How will Xavier respond after losing a winnable game? The Musketeers led Oakland 69-66 with less than four minutes to go on Monday and were "overwhelmed" down the stretch. The last time Xavier hurt itself in a loss was in Las Vegas against Washington and the Musketeers came back two days later with its best defensive performance of the season against Saint Mary's.

It's a giant leap in class, though, with the No. 6 Cougars coming to town. Under Sampson, Houston is always a physical team that makes life particularly challenging on opposing offenses, which doesn't bode well for Xavier, which has lacked toughness in key spots this season.

A focal point will be Xavier's frontcourt, which Miller called a "concern" after the loss to Oakland. Xavier was punished in the paint and will need to be up to the challenge to battle with Houston's length near the basket. Xavier's guards will have their toughest task of the young season on both sides of the ball, and it begins with limiting turnovers.

Xavier guard Desmond Claude (1) scored 24 points as the Musketeers faced Oakland Golden Grizzlies Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Cintas Center. Xavier lost 78-76.

Lost in the Oakland loss was Xavier's offense playing with just 10 turnovers while dishing out 19 assists. If the Musketeers want to hang with the Cougars, they'll have to duplicate that performance against a defense that lives off takeaways.

Xavier's offense likes to push the pace, but Houston is a defense that rarely allows the opportunity for transition buckets. The Cougars have not allowed more than four fast break points in a game this season.

Projected lineup

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 16.7 ppg)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 7.3 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 13.4 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 10.1 ppg)

Sasa Ciani (F, 6'9", 4.1 ppg)

