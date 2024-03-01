Scouting report: Xavier battling for Big East seeding in road test against Georgetown

Using a big second half from guard Quincy Olivari, Xavier men's basketball was able to pull away from last-place DePaul Wednesday night at Cintas Center for a 91-58 victory.

Beating the Blue Demons (a Quadrant 4 win) does little for Xavier's slim NCAA Tournament hopes, but it gave the locker room a much-needed confidence boost having lost four straight. The Musketeers would likely need an improbable run to a Big East Tournament Championship in two weeks at Madison Square Garden to hear their named called on Selection Sunday, but there's still seeding to be decided over the final three regular season games.

Guard Dailyn Swain and the Musketeers have a lot at stake today even though a victory over Georgetown would do next-to-nothing for any NCAA hopes. Xavier is fighting to reach the No. 5 seed in the Big East, which would earn a first-round conference tournament bye.

Xavier is one of three teams (St. John's, Villanova) within one game of the No. 5 seed in the Big East (currently held by Providence) and the first-round conference tournament bye that comes with it. On top of the bye, the No. 5 seed would avoid the three ranked teams in the conference (No. 3 UConn, No. 5 Marquette and No. 12 Creighton) in the second round at Madison Square Garden.

Xavier finishes the regular season with a pair of Quadrant 1 contests (at Butler, vs. Marquette), but first will visit Washington D.C. on Saturday to face the struggling Georgetown Hoyas.

Here's what to know about Xavier's trip to our nation's capital.

Xavier vs. Georgetown

Tip: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Capital One Arena (20,000)

TV: FS1

Ratings: Xavier has cracked the top-50 in KenPom, while Georgetown is No. 197. Xavier jumped two spots in the NET Rankings to No. 62 and Georgetown is No. 207.

History: According to Xavier Athletics, Xavier holds a 16-4 all-time edge in the rivalry. Xavier has won four straight against Georgetown after its 92-91 victory Jan. 19 at Cintas Center.

Ed Cooley is in his first season as Georgetown's head coach.

Georgetown Hoyas scouting report

Record: 9-19 (2-15 Big East)

Head coach: Ed Cooley (9-19 at Georgetown, first season)

Offense: 70.8 ppg

Defense: 77.3 ppg

Overview: Georgetown landed the biggest coaching hire last offseason, when it nabbed Ed Cooley from Big East-rival Providence. The first-year of the Cooley era has seen the Hoyas put up a fight on several occasions, but rarely breaking through. Georgetown is a combined 1-17 in Quadrant 1/2 contests and haven't beaten a Big East opponent besides DePaul this season.

Georgetown has had five Big East losses by single digits, including a pair of hard-fought losses to Seton Hall. One of those defeats was to Xavier, with the Musketeers surviving an upset bid with the go-ahead bucket in the final minute.

Georgetown's smaller lineup struggles mightily to get stops. The Hoyas are the No. 322 defense in KenPom, ranking No. 351 in effective field goal percentage and No. 353 at defending shots from 2-point range. Georgetown's offense is ranked No. 107 and is at its best crashing the glass. The Hoyas rank No. 53 in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, which will be an emphasis for a Xavier defense that gives up the most offensive rebounds per game in the Big East.

Georgetown is led by Jayden Epps, an Illinois transfer who is fourth in the Big East in scoring at 17.9 points per game. Epps has four 30-point performances in league play, including two straight before he was stymied by an elite Villanova defense (6 points on 0-of-7 shooting) in Tuesday's 75-47 loss at Villanova.

The Hoyas' offense is better beyond the arc than inside of it. While Epps is just barely above 30% from the perimeter, guards Jay Heath and Dontrez Styles each have over 40 triples on the year. Down low, the undersized Hoyas have forward Supreme Cook, who is fourth in the Big East in rebounding.

Georgetown guard Jayden Epps scored 32 points against Xavier on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at Cintas Center.

Last time out

Xavier was a double-digit favorite when Georgetown visited Cintas Center Jan. 19 and had to rally from a 12-point second-half deficit to pull out a 92-91 win. Freshman Dailyn Swain's dunk in the final 30 seconds of regulation gave Xavier the lead, then the Musketeers got a final stop for what was their third consecutive win.

Georgetown shot 47.8% from the field that night, got to the free-throw line 21 times (making 20) and won the rebounding battle, 38-36.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Jayden Epps (G, 6'2", 17.9 ppg)

Rowan Brumbaugh (G, 6'4", 8.2 ppg)

Wayne Bristol Jr. (G, 6'6", 3.9 ppg)

Dontrez Styles (G, 6'6", 13.1 ppg)

Supreme Cook (F, 6'9", 10.9 ppg)

Sean Miller's Musketeers would get even in Big East play at 9-9 with a victory over struggling Georgetown on Saturday night.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 14-14 (8-9 Big East)

Head coach: Sean Miller (161-70 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 75.8 ppg

Defense: 73.2 ppg

Overview: Xavier's game plan will go through slowing down Epps, who torched the Musketeers for 32 points and 11 assists in the January matchup. Everyone in attendance and watching at home knew Epps would get the ball on the game's final possession, but Xavier unleashed a trap when Epps crossed the timeline and he had to give up the ball.

Getting the ball out of Epps' hands is imperative. The last four times he's attempted less than 12 or fewer field goals in a game, Georgetown is 0-4 and have been outscored by 25.8 points per game.

Offensively, Xavier should be able to attack the rim with success given Georgetown's struggles down low. Defensive rebounding has been a constant issue all season for the Musketeers, and that's the main storyline in this matchup given Georgetown's prowess to get second shots.

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) drives in the first half of the NCAA Big East conference basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the DePaul Blue Demons at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Muskies could be shorthanded against underdog Hoyas

Health hasn't been on Xavier's side this season with offseason losses of starting forwards Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter. However, Xavier's been relatively healthy with the players that started on opening night. That changed in the win over DePaul with guard Desmond Claude (ankle) and forward Sasa Ciani (heel) each going down with injuries.

With Ciani down, freshman Lazar Djokovic had one of his best performances (5 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds) and the backcourt got a bump after Claude went down by Trey Green (13 points on 5-of-10 shooting). Those freshmen, along with new starter Kachi Nzeh, could play a bigger role if Claude and Ciani can't go on Saturday.

Miller said Claude suffered a minor sprain of his left ankle, the same injury he suffered Feb. 20 before Xavier hosted Providence. His status for Saturday is uncertain.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Davyion McKnight (G, 6'0", 12.1 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 19.4 ppg)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 15.3 ppg)

Kachi Nzeh (F, 6'8", 1.7 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 7.1 ppg)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Big East basketball: Xavier Musketeers visit Georgetown Hoyas in DC