Scouting report: Can Xavier basketball bounce back in Las Vegas against Saint Mary's?

LAS VEGAS, Nevada − Xavier left Mackey Arena on Monday after an 83-71 loss to No. 2 Purdue with encouraging signs toward improvement.

Then came Friday, when Xavier stumbled in the second half with poor free-throw shooting, foul trouble, lack of toughness and turnovers in a loss to Washington at T-Mobile Arena.

Where do they go from here? Xavier head coach Sean Miller said his team has to "get a lot tougher" after Washington used its physicality to wear them down.

"We really struggled around the basket, guarding drives, playing without fouling, sustaining effort, concentration, getting back," Miller said. "When you get gassed as the game wears on, your concentration, habits and wherewithal are really tested. As that was tested, we went away.”

Xavier will be tested by another physical opponent in a Continental Tire Main Event consolation game on Sunday against Saint Mary's.

Xavier vs. Saint Mary's

Tip: Sunday, 7:30 (E.T.), T-Mobile Arena (18,000)

TV: ESPN+

Ratings: Xavier is No. 43 and Saint Mary's is No. 63 in KenPom.

Series history: Xavier is 2-0 lifetime vs. Saint Mary's.

Saint Mary's scouting report

Record: 2-2

Head coach: Randy Bennett (509-210, 23rd season)

Offense: 72.5 ppg

Defense: 56.5 ppg

Overview: Saint Mary's has made the NCAA Tournament nine times in Randy Bennett's two-plus decades at the helm, including second-round trips in each of the last two seasons.

Saint Mary's has a favorable point differential this season, but it's largely skewed from a 107-28 thrashing of Cal State Stanislaus. The Gaels stumbled against Weber State, 61-57, on Nov. 12 and were outscored 45-21 in the second half Friday in Las Vegas in a 79-54 loss to San Diego State.

Aidan Mahaney (20) is Saint Mary's leading scorer this season.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Mitchell Saxen (C, 6'10", 10.8 ppg)

Joshua Jefferson (F, 6'8", 9.3 ppg)

Aidan Mahaney (G, 6'3", 14.8 ppg)

Alex Ducas (F, 6'7", 6.8 ppg)

Augustus Marciulionis (G, 6'4", 4.3 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers forward Gytis Nemeiksa (50) lays in a shot in the second half of the NCAA Men’s basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Robert Morris Colonials at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Xavier won 77-63.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 2-2

Head coach: Sean Miller (149-59 at Xavier, eighth season)

Offense: 74.5 ppg

Defense: 69 ppg

Overview: Does Sean Miller's young group bounce back? There are so many areas that need cleaned up and it's still a work in progress with so many new players, though Miller is reluctant to fall back on that excuse.

It'll start with keeping your key guys in the game. Xavier had two starters (Abou Ousmane, Desmond Claude) foul out on Friday against Washington. The Huskies were in the bonus for the final 14-plus minutes of regulation.

Ousmane, who played just nine minutes against Washington, will need to stay out of foul trouble against Saint Mary's big man Mitchell Saxen. Xavier had trouble defending Washington's guards. Next up is Saint Mary's leading scorer Aidan Mahaney, who shoots over 39% from 3-point range.

Miller is looking for a more complementary offense on Sunday. Foul trouble left Xavier with different rotations in the second half against Washington, but that can't excuse 18 turnovers and too many individual attacks.

Xavier's Quincy Olivari takes the final shot against Washington.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'", 17.8 ppg)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 5.5 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 12.3 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 12.3 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 7.3 ppg)

