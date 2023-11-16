Scouting report: UC Bearcat basketball hopes to avenge last season's ugly loss to NKU

In terms of ugly losses, the University of Cincinnati Bearcat basketball team's defeat on the road last December to Northern Kentucky University was hideous.

It was a first for the Norse as they stormed the Truist Arena court. For UC's players and fans, they hope it was the last.

The Bearcats clung to a 40-36 halftime lead in the game, then somehow could muster only 11 second-half points as NKU won 64-51. UC made just 4-of-29 second-half shots. The Norse return starters Marques Warrick and Highlands High product Sam Vinson from that team as well as Hamilton High's Trey Robinson, who now starts, and reserve C.J. Wells.

From UC's squad that night, Viktor Lakhin started and had nine points and nine rebounds. Josh Reed played 10 minutes and current starter Ody Oguama just five. Most of the 2023-24 Bearcats are new to the game.

"I definitely say it was a painful loss for us being that everyone takes pride in the city and it's not that far of a school (from UC)," Oguama said. "It's not as big a rivalry as Xavier, but both teams have that competitive edge."

Said UC coach Wes Miller, "The next game's always a big game. You play a local game, it's a big deal. Games in your area mean a little something because it's in your backyard. Our guys are aware of that."

Post-players proceed without Bandaogo, Reynolds

Viktor Lakhin picked up the slack without Aziz Bandaogo and Jamille Reynolds against Eastern Washington with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Lakhin averages eight rebounds per game. Dan Skillings Jr. at 6-6, is the second-leading rebounder at 7.7 per game, Oguama is pulling down 6.3 and wing John Newman III 5.3 per game. Josh Reed came off the bench against Detroit Mercy and had 12 boards.

"They make us way better," Oguama said of going against 7-footer Bandaogo and 6-11 Reynolds in practice. "They're highly-respected guys and freak athletes. Going against them every day makes everyone better. Not just me, the guards as well working on their games learning how to feed the post or throw lobs."

Like the rest of the squad, Oguama hopes for the best for the twin towers currently being forced to watch games in street clothes.

"We sort of keep it amongst ourselves, the whole process," Oguama said. "Coach is telling us how he's enraged. We're all mad about it. No one's happy about this but we've been taking it one day at a time knowing that the process is eventually going to work out."

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky, Sunday, Nov. 18

Tip: 2 p.m., Fifth Third Arena (12,012)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: UC leads 4-1

NKU Norse scouting report

Record: 1-2

Coach: Darrin Horn (fifth season, 81-43)

Offense: 69.7 ppg

Defense: 72.3 ppg

Projected starters

(Position, Height, Stats)

Marques Warrick (G, 6'2", 15.0 ppg)

Sam Vinson (G, 6'5", 16.0 ppg)

Michael Bradley (G, 6', 6.7 ppg)

Keeyan Iteiere (F, 6'9", 8.3 ppg)

Trey Robinson (G. 6'6", 6.0 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 3-0

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 44-29 at UC, 229-163 overall)

Offense: 82.3 ppg

Defense: 64 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11". 13.7 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 12.3 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 9.7 ppg)

C.J. Fredrick (G, 6'3", 8.3 ppg)

Ody Oguama (F, 6'9", 4.3 ppg)

Players to watch

NKU guards Marques Warrick and Sam Vinson teamed up for 37 points in last year's upset with Warrick hitting for 22 and Vinson 15. This season they're averaging a combined 31 points and will come in with some confidence based on their success against the Bearcats. It will also be interesting to see who wins the Northern Kentucky high school shooting duel between Vinson of Highlands and former Covington Catholic standout C.J. Fredrick.

Rankings

NCAA NET: The 2023-24 rankings haven't started yet, but last season UC was No. 63 and NKU No. 151. The Bearcats finished 23-13 and the Norse 22-13.

KenPom.com: Cincinnati is No. 52, NKU is No. 207

Bench points

Behind starters Lakhin and Day Day Thomas, UC's third-and-fourth leading scores are Dan Skillings Jr. and Jizzle James off the bench, a sophomore and freshman. Skillings is at 11 points per game with James at 10.7. Coach Miller is not impressed with James . . . yet.

"Do I think he's improving and working on the things he needs to do to continue to take steps? Yes," Miller said. "Jizzle has the right mindset and work ethic but he has not impressed me on the basketball court yet. That's a compliment to him. He has so much excellent basketball in front of him."

Outside looks for Lakhin?

Lakhin was 2-for-3 from the perimeter last Sunday and it's part of his game for 2023-24.

"Shooting fives (centers) present problems," Miller said. "When we're playing him at that position, which we've been doing here these last three games without Aziz and Jamille, it does open up some things for us offensively. I've been telling you guys, he can shoot the ball. He could shoot the ball last year, I just didn't let him. At the five-spot, it presents a ton of problems for other teams' pick-and-roll coverage."

UC women get first win

Katrina Merriweather's Bearcats defeated Lindenwood Wednesday 81-62 to even their record at 1-1. Jillian Hayes (13, points, 14 rebounds) and Destiny Thomas (13 points, 12 rebounds) led UC with double-doubles. UC's women are at Toledo Sunday.

