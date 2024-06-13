What is the scouting report on six newcomers to the Marquette women's basketball team?

The Marquette women's basketball roster is neatly divided into six newcomers and six returning players.

Lee Volker, Abbey Cracknell, Charia Smith, Bridget Utberg, Skylar Forbes and Halle Vice played for the Golden Eagles last season.

To get to know the new players, MU women's head coach Cara Consuegra provided a brief scouting report on each one.

Olivia Porter, 5-foot-8 junior guard (previously at Charlotte and Michigan State)

"I think what Liv brings is she’s just solid. If you just watch her, she’s just solid on offense. She makes the right plays at the right time. To the right people, whether that’s herself or others. And then she’s just solid defensively, she can guard anybody on the court. Well, probably not bigs, but any guards on the court. She just stays down. She doesn’t reach. She doesn’t get undisciplined. She’s just solid. She’s one of those kids that you rely on, that you can trust."

Jaidynn Mason, 5-9 junior guard (previously at Southern Illinois)

"Jaidynn was actually a player that we were recruiting when we were at Charlotte. When we got this job and started to evaluate, we said, OK, we could use her here as well. Her quickness, her speed, she was I think top three in steals in her league at her previous school. She just brings a different level, especially on the defensive end that we didn’t have."

Jada Bediako, 6-3 sophomore forward (previously at Georgia Tech)

“We didn’t have any back-to-the-basket size. Skyler, she wants to face up. She wants to shoot the three. She wants to drive. Same with Halle. Charia, she can bang a little bit, but we just felt like, again, that was a gap that we had. We didn’t have anybody that was, like, get in the paint, get two feet in there, feed the ball there when we need it, be a defensive presence. And bring that size and strength in the paint, so that was the gap that she filled."

Kennedi Perkins, left, and Olivia Porter are newcomers to the Marquette women's basketball team. Perkins transferred from Syracuse, and Porter played at Charlotte for new MU coach Cara Consuegra.

Kennedi Perkins, 5-6 junior guard (previously at Syracuse)

"Another quick guard. Quick, athletic. Can come off the ball screen really well. Makes good decisions. Also has some great athleticism defensively. I think she’s going to be a really good on-ball defender for us as well. She can play the 1, too, so she can play either slot, which is good."

Aryelle Stevens, 6-1 junior forward (previously at Gulf Coast State College)

"A player that we recruited to Charlotte and signed with us. But has not played for me yet, she was due to be there next year. Aryelle is like a true, blue-collar, glue, grit-type player. She’s going to dive all over the floor. She’s going to guard any position. She’s going to do anything that you ask her to do at a really high level. In terms of our culture and creating this culture of playing with heart and having effort and grit and toughness, that’s Aryelle. And that’s why I wanted to bring her here, I felt like she could really help with that foundation of our culture. In addition, she’s a big that can pound inside but can also shoot the three and be on the perimeter some. So she has some versatility. She defends really well, multiple positions. So she’ll help on the defensive end as well."

Ayuen Akot, 5-11 junior forward (previously at Frank Philips College)

"Shooter. She does two things really well. She shoots the ball really well and she defends. We brought in Liv, Jaidynn, Kennedi for their athlecisim, speed. Who’s going to knock down shots for us? We have some people that can do it. Abbey can do it, Lee can do it. Liv can do it. Those kids can make shots, but we were like, OK, we need a pure shooter that nobody is going to come off of. If we’re tying to run a ball screen, we need somebody in the corner that people are not going to come off and help off of. She does that very, very well and she has length. A couple of our guards are small. We need some more size. That’s really important for our next class, to get some more size at the guard. But she brings a little bit better length and size that we felt were missing."

