Scouting report on Seahawks tackle Stone Forsythe

The Seattle Seahawks finally have their offensive line pick this year and it came on the third day of the 2021 NFL draft.

Seattle traded with the Bears to move up in the sixth round to select tackle Stone Forsythe out of Florida.

Forsythe is absolutely mammoth, listed at six-foot-8 and 307 pounds.

Here’s his recent scouting report from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

Tale of two tapes with pass protection that is often starter-caliber on the NFL level while the run tape leaves a lot to be desired. He’s a skyscraper, so getting his pad level to an optimal level will always be a challenge, but he has a tendency to lurch forward, allowing defenders to pull him off-balance as a run blocker. He’s an adequate athlete in both phases and can make block adjustments on the second level. Forsythe gets the most from his length in pass protection with a stout punch, firm outside hand and above-average core strength to take early control of pass reps. His hands are strong and he resets them effectively when the rush gets into him early. He’ll get pushed into panic mode from time to time against speed, and he’s just average catching up with inside counters. The name of the game is pass protection and Forsythe’s talent in that area should make him an NFL starter early on.

The Seahawks have no more picks in this year’s draft unless they plan to trade back in for the last round.

