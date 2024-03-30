Scouting report: Purdue basketball vs Tennessee, March Madness: Prediction in NCAA Elite 8

DETROIT — Ah, yes, Purdue and Tennessee.

A tale as old as time, or at least as old as the 1979 Bluebonnet Bowl when Mark Herrman and Dave Young led the Boilermakers to a 27-22 victory over the Volunteers.

Now, the Boilers and Volunteers lock horns for the opportunity to change the perception of their college basketball programs with an elusive Final Four that's haunted Purdue since 1980 and Tennessee, well, forever.

Zach Edey and Dalton Knecht, perhaps the top two players in men's college basketball all season, go head-to-head.

A trip to Phoenix awaits the winner.

We meet again

The aforementioned Bluebonnet Bowl was the first of many iconic performances by Boilermakers against the Vols.

Stephanie White's performance in against top-ranked Tennessee in the 1998-99 season opener propelled the Boilermakers to an eventual national championship. Chris Kramer swimming, yes swimming, down a basketball court to poke the ball away from Tennessee en route to the Boilermakers winning the Paradise Jam in 2009.

Ryan Cline going otherworldly from 3-point range in the 2019 Sweet 16. Aidan O'Connell and Broc Thompson with unreal record-breaking Music City Bowl stats in an overtime win in 2021. Grace Balensiefer, a grad transfer setter starting because of an injury to Purdue's starter, and freshman Eva Hudson finding a connection in the 2022 NCAA volleyball tournament. And, of course, Fletcher Loyer scoring 27 in the semifinals of this season's Maui Invitational.

Zach Edey and Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht ended up being the grand prize of last year's transfer portal.

After two years in junior college and two seasons at Northern Colorado, Knecht used his fifth year of eligibility to transfer to Tennessee. The SEC Player of the Year sparked Friday's Sweet 16 win over Creighton, just as he's carried the Volunteers in a season where he's averaged 21.2 points.

Edey, well, somehow got better after a junior season where he was National Player of the Year. After putting up 27 point and 14 rebounds in Friday's win over Gonzaga, Edey is averaging 24.6 points, tops in the country, and 12.1 rebounds, second most in Division I this season.

Elite 8 prediction

Tennessee is as physical and brute as Purdue.

The November meeting in Honolulu had a combined 51 fouls. Both teams went 10 deep out of necessity as much as anything.

It'll be a back alley fight for sure.

I am not sure Purdue can guard Knecht. But, the way the Boilermakers are playing, can Tennessee guard Purdue?

▶ Prediction: Purdue 81, Tennessee 78.

