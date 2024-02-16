Scouting report: Cincinnati Bearcats hit road for Big 12 battle with UCF

Three weeks after their last encounter at Fifth Third Arena, the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights reconvene in Orlando Saturday with each team looking to stay relevant in the Big 12 standings.

Both suffered losses to ranked teams Tuesday with the Bearcats dropping a 68-59 game at home to No. 10 Iowa State and UCF narrowly losing on the road at No. 19 BYU, 90-88. The Knights were down 13 at halftime but scored 62 second-half points, including 17 in the final 1:20.

UC got the home win over UCF Jan. 27 despite getting down a dozen at halftime. They outscored the Knights by 23 in the second half for the 68-57 victory.

Based on UCF's current NCAA NET ranking being 75 or below, this could be a Quadrant 1 win opportunity.

THe UC Bearcats came back from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat UCF 68-57 on Jan. 27. Saturday is the Big 12 rematch in Orlando.

In Orlando, UCF has a 10-4 record. Their only losses came against Stetson and Ole Miss in the non-conference slate and BYU and Baylor in the Big 12. Among their home triumphs are wins over then-No. 3 Kansas Jan. 10 and then-No. 23 Oklahoma just two weeks ago.

Buzzer beater last time in Orlando

A year ago, the Bearcats snagged a Quadrant 1 win over UCF on a last-second shot by David DeJulius to win 73-71. Current Bearcat Jizzle James was in attendance.

3 keys to leave Sunshine State with sunny disposition

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) high fives Cincinnati Bearcats guard John Newman III (15) after a basket in their comeback win over UCF back on Jan. 27. The Bearcats and Knights meet again Saturday.

1. Don't discount UCF on its home floor

Those who have been to Addition Financial Arena know better, as the Knights have handed UC losses there before. Plus, UCF has defeated Kansas, Oklahoma and West Virginia there (all teams that beat UC) in addition to being good enough to beat the Texas Longhorns in Austin.

2. Don't spot Knights a 12-point lead

UC's biggest halftime deficit of the season was being down 12 to the Knights on Jan. 27. On a two-game skid at the time, it wasn't a promising start. Fortunately, they flipped the script in the second half by outscoring UCF 41-18. UCF nearly did its own script-flipping Tuesday coming back from a 13-point halftime deficit to put 62 on the board in the second half before losing 90-88 to No. 19 BYU.

3. Pass only to your teammate

UC's 25 turnovers against No. 10 Iowa State were 17 more than they had against No. 3 Houston's smothering defense. It eclipsed their previous turnover-high of 19 vs. BYU where they still managed to win by 11. Point guards Day Day Thomas and Jizzle James combined for 11 of the turnovers and had only three assists, all by James.

"We're over-reacting as opposed to executing better which will help you deal or maybe have an advantage against a double-team," UC coach Wes Miller of the two-game stretch against top NCAA defenses. "I'm trying to get guys to attack the double-team, be stronger with the ball and do their job within our plays or our assignments and not get on our heals. That's what I saw and I think everybody saw. Don't blame the damn kids. Blame the coach. We've got to get them ready."

As for the point guard debate, Miller remains in both corners.

"You guys are looking into this way too much," Miller said. "Jizzle James is really good. Everybody can see. He's really important to this team. Daveon Thomas is really important to this team. They're both going to be important to our team against Central Florida on Saturday. It's not been a competition. We've had two ball-handling guards. They both really matter. Some teams have five and start three of them. We've got two. Stop trying to figure out which one's the guy. They're both the damn guy! They're both great kids. We've got the right two kids at point guard."

Cincinnati vs. UCF

Tip: 4 p.m. Saturday, Additional Financial Arena (10,000)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: UC leads 16-5

UCF Knights scouting report

Record: 13-10 (4-7 Big 12)

Coach: Johnny Dawkins (eighth season, 144-96)

Offense: 72.0 ppg

Defense: 66.1 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

C.J. Walker (F, 6'8". 7.2 ppg)

Ibrahima Diallo (F, 7', 6.0 ppg)

Shemarri Allen (G, 6'4", 7.0 ppg)

Darius Johnson (G, 6'3". 13.5 ppg)

Jaylin Sellers (G, 6'4", 17.0 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 15-9 (4-7 Big 12)

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 56-37)

Offense: 75.6 ppg

Defense: 66.9 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 10.7 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 10.4 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 9.7 ppg)

Simas Lukošius, (G, 6'8", 9.6 ppg)

Aziz Bandaogo (C, 7', 7.2 ppg)

Central Florida guard Jaylin Sellers (24) leads the Knights in scoring at 17 points per game.

Players to watch

Junior Ball State transfer Jaylin Sellers tops UCF in scoring and had 19 in the earlier loss to the Bearcats. Only Kansas State and Houston have kept him below double figures resulting in losses for the Knights. Backcourt mate Darius Johnson added 20 in UCF's frenzied comeback attempt at BYU.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jamille Reynolds (13) could be in line for more playing time if UC doesn't get more production out of the current starters in the post.

The only two players for UC that had significant plus/minus numbers (how the team plays while they're on the court) Tuesday were Dan Skillings Jr. with 13 points and 11 rebounds and 6-foot-11 Jamille Reynolds who had five points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks in a little over half of the game. Combined, UC post players Viktor Lakhin and Aziz Bandaogo had one point, eight rebounds, one block and four turnovers against Iowa State.

If there are lineup changes, here is where you may want to look.

Rankings

NCAA NET: UC is No. 35, UCF is No. 65

KenPom.com: UC is No. 36, UCF is No. 65

