Scouting report: Cincinnati Bearcats make first Big 12 road trip to Lubbock for Texas Tech

The Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball program has never been to Lubbock and UC's only hardwood experience with Texas Tech came nearly 63 years ago in the NCAA tournament in Lawrence, Kansas.

Saturday night in the hometown of the late Buddy Holly, the Bearcats will try to not fade away as many opponents have at United Supermarkets Arena. Under new coach Grant McCasland, the Red Raiders are 11-0 at home.

Day Day Thomas and the Bearcats don't have much time to recover from Wednesday night's loss at West Virginia. UC Saturday plays at 15th-ranked Texas Tech, where the Red Raiders are 11-0 this season.

The Bearcats are coming off a highly winnable game at West Virginia where they couldn't finish off a 10-point lead with 6:29 to play. Likewise, the 15th-ranked Texas Tech dropped a road game at TCU 85-78.

UC basketball West Virginia What we learned from Cincinnati Bearcats loss in road game at West Virginia

UC basketball Up 10 with 6:29 left, Cincinnati Bearcats' win probability at WVU was 93.1 percent

UC football schedule Check out the Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Big 12 football schedule dates

"We haven't shot the ball well the last couple of weeks," UC coach Wes Miller said. "You've got to step up and shoot the ball with confidence. They (WVU) were packing it in. You don't get both ways as a coach. You don't get to tell your guys step into shots with confidence then get mad when they shoot one you don't love."

Texas Tech has four wins against teams that were ranked at the time of the game starting with Texas A&M Oct. 29, Texas Jan. 6 (in Austin), BYU Jan, 20 and Jan. 27 at Oklahoma. Their ranked losses were at then-No. 5 Houston Jan. 17, 77-54 and No. 25 TCU 85-78.

Red Raiders rely on spurts

In their home win vs. BYU, they trailed the Cougars by 16 at halftime, then outscored them by 23 in the second half to win 85-78, a game similar to UC's come-from-behind effort vs. UCF last Saturday.

McCasland's success has not been a complete surprise. Previously at North Texas, he won the CBI, knocked off Purdue in the 2021 NCAA tournament and won last year's NIT. He replaced Mark Adams, who was 16-16 (5-13 Big 12) at Tech last season.

3 keys to a UC road win in Lubbock

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland relies heavily on Pop Isaacs, who has scored in double figures in all but three games. Isaacs made six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 32 points in the comeback victory over BYU.

1. Hop on Pop

Richard "Pop" Isaacs is a former ESPN four-star recruit who can get hot and carry the Red Raiders. Though hitting just 33% from behind the arc, he nailed a season-high six 3-pointers against BYU scoring a season-high 32 points. Texas Tech flipped the script at halftime of that one and defeated the Cougars after being down 16 at the break. Isaacs has hit in double figures in all but three games. At TCU he played all 40 minutes while scoring 25 points.

2. Convert on free throws

Texas Tech is among the NCAA leaders in fouls per game typically averaging around 13. Should the Red Raiders get slap-happy, it would behoove the Bearcats to deliver on their free throws at a better rate than their season average of just over 68%. Conversely, if UC's doing the fouling, Texas Tech hits over 78% from the charity stripe. Foul trouble on the road is never advisable. In Morgantown Wednesday, the Mountaineers shot 20 more foul shots than the Bearcats.

3. Protect the perimeter

Though they don't shoot them like BYU, Texas Tech hits 3-pointers at a 38% clip and can score in bunches as evidenced by their 16-point turnaround against the Cougars and their defeat of Kansas State after being down 11 at halftime. Three times they have made 14 treys, in a win over Texas A&M and losses to Villanova and TCU. They made 13 in an overtime defeat against Butler. Wes Miller could go small in his starting lineup to combat the four-guard look Texas Tech has displayed thus far.

UC outshot their first two Big 12 opponents (BYU, Texas) from behind the arc but have come up short in that category in the last six games.

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech

Tip: 6 p.m. Eastern Saturday, United Supermarkets Arena (15,098)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: UC leads 1-0 (78-55 March 17, 1961)

Texas Tech Red Raiders scouting report

Record: 16-4 (5-2 Big 12)

Coach: Grant McCasland (first season,16-4)

Offense: 77.2 ppg

Defense: 68.1 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Pop Isaacs (G, 6'2",17. 4 ppg)

Joe Toussaint (G, 6', 13.0 ppg)

Warren Washington (F, 7', 10.5 ppg)

Darrion Williams (G, 6'6", 9.0 ppg)

Kerwin Walton (G, 6'5", 7.8 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 14-7 (3-5 Big 12)

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 55-35, overall 240-170)

Offense: 77.0 ppg

Defense: 66.6 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 12.1 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 10.9 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 10.0 ppg)

Simas Lukošius (G, 6'8", 9,2 ppg)

Aziz Bandaogo (C, 7', 7.4 ppg)

Guard Pop Isaacs is Texas Tech's leading scorer at 17.4 points per game. He made the all-Big 12 Freshman team last season.

Players to watch

The Red Raiders are led by sophomore Pop Isaacs who was part of the Big 12 All-Freshman team a year ago. His high game of the season was 32 points vs. BYU. Isaacs is playing despite having a civil suit brought against him for sexual abuse to a minor as part of Texas Tech's November Bahamas trip in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Texas Tech has allowed Isaacs to continue playing during the legal process. Isaacs played the entire game Tuesday vs. TCU. In both games he's played 40 minutes or more this season, Texas Tech has lost.

Dan Skillings Jr. delivered 15 points for UC at West Virginia but was just 6-for-19 shooting. He is the second-leading scorer at 12 points per game. With the loss Wednesday, the Bearcats are 10-3 when the sophomore hits for double figures.

Rankings

NCAA NET: Texas Tech is No. 29, UC is No. 33.

KenPom.com: Texas Tech is No. 27, UC No. 34.

Bob Huggins is interviewed on the UC Bearcat pregame show with former player Terry Nelson and Dan Hoard prior to the UC/West Virginia game Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How UC Bearcats basketball can pull off Big 12 road win at Texas Tech