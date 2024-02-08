Scouting report: How can Cincinnati Bearcats basketball knock off No. 5 Houston Saturday?

While the Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team is riding high off a big-time road win at then-No. 15 Texas Tech, they will carry a notable skid when taking the floor Saturday against Houston.

Coach Kelvin Sampson's Cougars have beaten the Bearcats in their last nine meetings, all coming in the previous American Athletic Conference. UC dropped three against the Cougars last season, though they led most of the game at Houston before falling 75-69.

UC's John Newman III played with bruised ribs at Texas Tech but still hit in double figures with 11 points in 33 minutes. He should be healthy for Saturday's date with No. 5 Houston at Fifth Third Arena.

UC's last win over the Cougars was more than four years ago when the John Brannen-led Bearcats came from 15 down to win 64-62. The Cougars were ranked No. 21.

"Having to rise to the occasion every night in this league is awesome!" UC coach Wes Miller said of Big 12 play. "It's going to improve our program, it's going to improve this team."

Cougar credentials

As UC fans knew before the rest of the Big 12, Kelvin Sampson's crew gets after it on defense. They are the NCAA leaders in scoring defense (54.4 ppg), field goal percentage defense (37%), turnover margin (7.6) and scoring margin (19).

"You can't mimic it," Miller said of preparing for Houston's defense. "If you could mimic what Houston does on defense, other people would be doing it in games. There's a reason they're the best defensive team in college basketball. Having gone against them six times over the last two years, I've seen it up close and personal. You can't simulate it in practice."

A unique 'Cat stat

With No. 23 Texas Tech losing at No. 13 Baylor 79-73 Tuesday, Bearcat Big 12 opponents are now 0-9 in the game after facing UC.

3 keys to breaking the spell against Houston

Cincinnati Bearcats Big 12 opponents are 0-9 in their next game after facing Wes Miller's men.

1. Know the Cougars aren't Marvel Super Heroes

Yes, they've won the last nine in the series and are ranked atop the NCAA NET and KenPom.com ratings and lead in many defensive categories. Let it be known that while it may look like there are eight Cougars on the floor defending, the agreed-upon rules only permit five.

As rabid as Houston is on defense, the Bearcats do have a decided height and reach advantage. Usually, the tallest Cougar starter is 6-foot-8. The Bearcats start three players that size or taller. The Cougars have yet to take the court in superhero capes and there's been no evidence of a meeting at the Hall of Justice.

2. Shoot to thrill

It is a rather aggressive AC/DC lyric but if you're asking the fans to wear black, why not a theme from "Back in Black"? The bottom line is the Houston defense did hold UCF to 7-of-44 shooting Jan. 20 for a miserable 16%. However, at Allen Fieldhouse last Saturday, Kansas shot 69% in beating them, 78-65. If there was ever a game for UC to fire when ready, this is it.

3. Grab the elusive halftime lead and accelerate

In their last 10 games, UC's only had the lead at halftime once (at West Virginia, a loss). In two of Houston's losses, the Cougars trailed by double digits at the break on the road. They were down vs. Iowa State in Ames by 10 and trailed at Kansas by 15 last weekend.

UC's biggest halftime deficit was 12 vs. UCF Jan. 27 when they won by 11. Their last double-digit halftime lead was 10 against Merrimack Dec. 19. Though easier said than done, an impressive opening 20 minutes in front of a fired-up, home-friendly, sold-out crowd would be helpful.

Keep in mind, Houston doesn't go anywhere quietly. Kelvin Sampson got ejected Tuesday night with his team up 20 vs. Oklahoma State.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was furious at the referee and ran onto the court and has been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/jEWwKE7aJF — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) February 7, 2024

"The mentality to rebound, defend and give relentless effort every possession, I resonate with that," Miller said of Houston. "I want us to get to a place with this program where people talk about us doing that at the highest possible standard."

Cincinnati vs. Houston

Tip: 4 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Third Arena (12,012)

TV/Radio: ESPN/700WLW

Series: UC leads 33-14

Houston Cougars scouting report

Record: 20-3 (7-3 Big 12)

Coach: Kelvin Sampson (10th season, 252-77)

Offense: 73.9 ppg

Defense: 54.5 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

L.J. Cryer (G, 6'1", 15.1 ppg)

J'Wan Roberts (F, 6'7", 8.6 ppg)

Emanuel Sharp (G, 6'3", 12.3 ppg)

Jamal Shead (G, 6'1", 12.5 ppg)

Ja'Vier Francis (F, 6'8", 6.0 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 15-7 (4-5 Big 12)

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 56-35, overall 241-170)

Offense: 77.0 ppg

Defense: 66.8 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 11.7 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 10.8 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 10.0 ppg)

Simas Lukošius (G, 6'8", 9.5 ppg)

Aziz Bandaogo (C, 7', 7.8 ppg)

L.J. Cryer has been Houston's top scorer this season after transferring from Baylor, putting up 15.1 points per game.

Players to watch

Houston's L.J. Cryer spent the previous three seasons at Baylor and was part of their 2021 NCAA national championship team. He was All-Big 12 Third Team last season. He leads the Cougars in scoring this season and his high game of 24 came in the loss at Kansas.

Cincinnati's guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) blocks Texas Tech's guard Pop Isaacs' (2) shot during last Saturday's game in Lubbock. The Bearcats handed Texas Tech their first home loss of the season.

Coming off the bench, UC sophomore Dan Skillings Jr. has taken over the team scoring lead at 12.1 points per game. Skillings had 14 points and seven rebounds against Texas Tech, including the game-clinching rebound as the Bearcats stopped the Red Raiders on their final possession.

Rankings

NCAA NET: Houston is No. 1, UC No. 33

KenPom.com: Houston is No. 1, UC No. 32

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Here's how UC Bearcats basketball can break a 9-game skid vs. Houston