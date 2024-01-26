Scouting report: Cincinnati Bearcat basketball looks to break 2-game Big 12 skid vs. UCF

They have lost four Big 12 games by a total of 13 points but close doesn't count in the NCAA basketball rankings. Saturday night, the Cincinnati Bearcats return home to Fifth Third Arena hoping to break a two-game slide in arguably the toughest league in college hoops. The opponent is UCF which came to the Big 12 with UC and Houston from the American Athletic Conference.

The Knights were picked last in the league in the preseason media poll, but have one more Big 12 win than UC and just one less victory overall.

UCF took down Bill Self's Jayhawks Jan. 10 in Orlando, then beat the Texas team that held off UC by six In Austin a week later. The league remains predictably unpredictable.

UC basketball What we learned Saturday in UC Bearcat basketball's Big 12 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma

UC football UC Bearcats football to hire Iowa State linebackers coach as defensive coordinator

UC football Cincinnati Bearcats football announces recent transfer portal additions

Seven Big 12 teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 with three others receiving votes. In their recent six-game stretch of ranked teams (at the time) UC has defeated BYU and TCU and dropped winnable close games to Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma and most recently No. 7 Kansas.

"It's been an awesome stretch," UC coach Wes Miller said. "Six straight games against teams in the Top 25, that's a hell of a challenge. You love that, but it hasn't gone our way. We're a couple possessions from us feeling really good about the last three weeks."

3 keys to a Big 12 home win vs. UCF

Guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) was the only Bearcats player who had any success from three-point range in the loss to Kansas. The Bearcats were only 3-for-18 against the Jayhawks with Skillings making all three.

1. Triples must fall

Neither team lights it up as UC is shooting 33% on 3-pointers and UCF 31%. The Bearcats were only 3-for-18 against Kansas with Dan Skillings Jr. making all three. They were 0-for-10 in the second half, stifling their comeback. Current No. 4 Houston held UCF to a 4-for-21 night but the Knights rebounded Tuesday going 11-for-28 vs. West Virginia.

"We've got good players," Miller said of UC's shooting woes. "We're going to make them. It's just been a tough stretch offensively here the last couple games."

Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41), driving past Kansas guard Johnny Furphy, made just one field goal in the game and was 0-for-6 on 3-pointers. He was coming off a game in which he led UC with 17 points and four 3-pointers in the loss to Oklahoma.

2. Secure a halftime lead

The Bearcats had the ball with under 30 seconds left in the opening half at Kansas with a chance to take the lead but Jizzle James was called for a traveling violation. That left them tied at halftime for the second straight game. UC has not held a halftime lead since their Dec. 22 home game vs. Stetson. In those seven games they are 3-4.

3. Shut down Sellers

Jaylin Sellers is a streaky shooter for UCF who leads them in scoring. However, he has twice gone 0-for-7 from three-point range against ranked opponents (Miami Hurricanes Nov. 10 and Houston last Saturday). He came back with three triples in their win over West Virginia Tuesday. In games where Sellers hits three or more from long distance, UCF has only lost once. That came against Stetson, a non-conference foe the Bearcats defeated.

Cincinnati Bearcats 7-footer Aziz Bandaogo (55) shoots and is fouled by Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) Monday night in UC's 74-69 loss. Bandaogo had 11 rebounds as the Bearcats did outrebound the Jayhawks 40-29.

Cincinnati vs. UCF

Tip: 7 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena (12,012)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: UC leads 14-5

UCF Knights scouting report

Record: 12-6 (3-3 Big 12)

Coach: Johnny Dawkins (eighth season, 143-93)

Offense: 72.7 ppg

Defense: 64.3 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Shemarri Allen (G, 6'4", 7.2 ppg)

C.J. Walker (F, 6'8", 6.9 ppg)

Jaylin Sellers (G, 6'4", 17.1 ppg)

Darius Johnson (G, 6'1", 13.2 ppg)

Ibrahima Diallo (F, 7', 6.6 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 13-6 (2-4 Big 12)

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 54-34, overall 239-169)

Offense: 78.2 ppg

Defense: 66.9 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 12.7 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 10.9 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 9.5 ppg)

Simas Lukošius (G, 6'8", 9.1 ppg)

Aziz Bandaogo (C, 7', 7.6 ppg)

Ball State transfer Jaylin Sellers is UCF's top scorer at 17.1 points per game.

Players to watch

Ball State transfer Jaylin Sellers had 18 points in UCF's 72-59 home win over West Virginia Tuesday night and is their leading scorer. He was second in the Mid-American Conference last year from the three-point line at 45%, but is shooting just over 27% this season. His high game of 34 came against Stetson in an 85-82 loss Nov. 26.

UC can always use consistent efforts from Dan Skillings Jr. who comes off the bench to be their second-leading scorer at 11.4 points per game and third-leading rebounder with 6.1 per contest. He rebounded from a 1-point effort vs. Oklahoma to score 16 in the loss at Kansas Monday. The Bearcats are 8-3 when the sophomore scores in double figures.

"I just come into practice after that (Oklahoma) game, get with the coaches, get with the team and worry about the next game that comes up," Skillings said. "I just play hard for my team. I come in every day with my team and I'm grateful to be in the position I am. I won't take it for granted. I'll keep coming in and working and keep succeeding."

Rankings

NCAA NET: UC is No. 37, UCF No. 67

KenPom. com: UC is No. 32, UCF No. 69

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats look to get back in Big 12 win column vs. UCF