Scouting Report Card: Grading Penn State’s Rose Bowl opponent

Utah is a team that is not often familiar to Big Ten teams and fanbases. The last memory they have of them is a Rose Bowl defeat last year where Ohio State tore them up through the air. Utah will have revenge on its mind while Penn State will be looking to end a strong season on an even better note.

Get to know this Utah team before things kickoff!

Quarterback

Grade: B

Utah quarterback Cam Rising is not projected to be a great or even average NFL quarterback but that doesn’t mean he isn’t perfect for Utah and its offense. He doesn’t turn the ball over, and he makes plays when he needs to but we haven’t seen him without Dalton Kincaid. He will have to find a new favorite target and if he can then things can be interesting.

Running Backs

Grade: B+

Tavion Thomas will be heading to the NFL, so in will step Utah’s younger combo of Micah Bernard and Ja’Quinden Jackson, who each rushed for over 400 yards and combined for 12 touchdowns. Jackson actually leads Utah with eight rushing touchdowns this season. So even without its top rushing option, the Utah running game looks to be pretty formidable for the Penn State defense.

Receivers and Tight Ends

Grade: C-

Penn State and Manny Diaz have to be counting their blessings that Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid will not be playing in this game. The entire passing attack has run through him all year so without him, we don’t know what he can do. That is the biggest x-factor in this game and it is one that will be helping tip the scales Penn State’s way.

Defense

Grade: A-

It was discussed earlier this week that this defense is hurting as it is missing Clark Phillips III in the passing defense but the pressure up front is unaffected. Six players with 4+ sacks on the year and a strong linebacking group with a tone of pro concepts. The running back duo of Singleton and Allen will be facing a defense they have never seen all year in Utah.

