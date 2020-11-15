Scouting the Patriots’ offense and defense for Week 10

Breaking News:

Neil Dutton
The New England Patriots are next up for the Ravens, with the two sides meeting in Week 10. The Ravens need a win to keep up their hunt for a playoff berth, while the Patriots need to build on their victory over the New York Jets on Monday to kickstart their season from their present 3-5 standing.

Bill Belichick is the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL, and arguably one of the best of all time. But New England has not looked like their old selves so far this season. Tom Brady, the starting quarterback for most of the last two decades, is now sunning it in Florida with the Buccaneers, and the offense has struggled all season. Defensively, the Patriots have been several steps down from the dominant unit they were in 2019. Injuries, free-agent losses, and COVID-19 abstainers have hit them hard.

Let’s take a closer look at what the Ravens can expect to see from the Patriots this week.

Patriots offensive overview

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Josh McDaniels has held the role of offensive coordinator for New England since 2012. 2020 is not shaping up to be a season to remember for the boys under his wing. The Patriots have finished no lower than 8th in points scored since 2012, but they are currently 30th. They are 19th in yards gained, but the fact that 19% of their offensive drives have ended in a turnover has limited their ability to put points on the board. Only 38% of their drives have ended with a score. Football Outsiders has the Patriots ranked 24th in offensive DVOA. In neutral situations, the Patriots are perfectly balanced between pass and run, with a 50:50 pass to run ratio. The Patriots line up under center and in the shotgun equally, with a 50:50 split between the two. The Patriots line up in 11 personnel as their base grouping, but their 56% usage rate is below the league average of 60%. They use 21 personnel on 29% of their offensive plays, the second-highest rate in the NFL, and run the ball on 70% when two backs are on the field. The Ravens have called 91 play-action passes so far this season, the fourth-most in the league. They are middle of the pack in terms of RPOs with 32, but it's something to watch for with the considerable presence of Cam Newton in the backfield.

Patriots offense - Passing

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Through eight games, the Patriots have 1,618 passing yards. Only three teams have picked up fewer yards through the air. They only have three passing touchdowns, with the last one coming back in Week 4. New England's trio of quarterbacks Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, and Jarrett Stidham have combined for 11 interceptions. Newton has played seven games in 2020 and he has the bulk of the passing yards with 1,417. He also has two of the passing scores and seven of the picks. Newton has had an issue with batted passes this season, with 10 of his attempts being batted down. This is the second-most in the league. Newton's on-target pass rate of 75.3% is 25th among NFL quarterbacks, while his Bad Throw rate (according to Pro Football Reference) of 19.9% is the seventh highest. Newton has not enjoyed stellar protection from his blockers either, feeling pressure on 23.8% of his dropbacks. This is the 9th highest rate felt by any quarterback this season. Damiere Byrd leads the Patriots with 26 receptions, which he has converted into 337 scoreless yards. James White is only one catch behind and has 195 yards. An emerging star in the passing game is Jakobi Meyers. The second-year wide receiver has commanded a whopping 38% of the teams' targets in the last three weeks, with 22 catches and 287 yards. The three players to catch touchdowns in 2020 are N'Keal Harry, Rex Burkhead, and fullback Jakob Johnson.

Patriots offense - Rushing

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are the only team with more rushing attempts this season than the Patriots, who have run the ball 262 times. Their 1,277 team rushing yards are the fourth-most in the league. The 49ers are the only team with more rushing touchdowns than the 13 notched by New England. Cam Newton leads the team with 69 rushing attempts and eight touchdowns, although he does trail Damien Harris in yardage. Harris has 350 while Newton isn't too far behind with 314. Rex Burkhead's 57 attempts have seen him gain 236 yards and score three times.

Patriots defensive overview

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Patriots don't have a named defensive coordinator, but the man charged with calling the defensive plays is Steve Belichick, the outside linebackers coach, and son of Bill. New England ranks 12th in both points and yards allowed. According to Football Outsiders, the Patriots actually rank 31st in the NFL, ahead of only the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots are not what you would describe as a high percentage blitzing defense. They've called 80 blitzes so far this season, more than just 10 teams. But in terms of blitz rate, their rate of 33.2% is the 11th highest.

Patriots defense - Passing

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots have allowed 1,775 passing yards this season, the sixth-fewest in 2020. They're allowing the tenth-highest completion percentage across the league at 67.8%. New England has allowed 10 receiving touchdowns and have intercepted 12 passes. Only the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more picks than the Patriots. New England has only recorded 11 sacks all season and are tied for 29th with 33 quarterback hits. Their sack rate of 5.0% is the 11th lowest in the league. J.C. Jackson leads the team with five interceptions, while Devin McCourty has two. But Jackson has allowed three touchdowns in coverage while McCourty has surrendered four. Stephon Gilmore, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, has not been as shut down as he was last year. Although he's been far from awful. 16 of the 30 passes in his general area have completed for 218 yards and a touchdown. Chase Winovich has the most sacks for the Patriots with 2.5 so far. New England's most frequent blitzers have been Ja'Whaun Bentley (31) and Adrian Phillips (26). But they've combined for just 2 hurries, a knockdown, and 1.5 sacks.

Patriots defense - Rushing

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

New England has allowed the 11th most rushing yards in 2020, giving up 1,048 at an average of 4.5 yards per attempt. Only seven teams are allowing more rushing yards per game than the Patriots, who are allowing 131. Missed tackles have not been a huge problem for New England, with only 38 on the season so far. The Colts are the only team to have fewer than this. But they've not been able to hold rushers behind the line of scrimmage, with just 24 tackles for loss on the year. The Bengals have 21, and they are the only team below the Patriots in this category.

Latest Stories

  • Jim Harbaugh understands there is no quick fix for Michigan football. Urban Meyer could have told him

    The Michigan Wolverines fell to 1-3 following a 49-11 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in college football.

  • Masters 2020 final round: live score updates and leaderboard latest

    James Corrigan's verdict: Dustin Johnson has Green Jacket in sights after bogeyless brilliance Bryson DeChambeau blames mediocre showing on 'dizzy spells' Why modern golf swings are more varied and unorthodox Full leaderboard

  • Heisman front-runner? Trask, No. 6 Florida thump Hogs 63-35

    A big night from Kyle Trask helped the No. 6 Gators fly by the Razorbacks, adding to the Florida QB's Heisman case.

  • Michigan football turns to Cade McNamara at QB and watches him score immediately

    Michigan football turned the offense over to quarterback Cade McNamara.

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Crawford crushes Brook with fourth-round TKO

    Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of 2020 on Saturday by defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

  • NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

    Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Sunday's final round at Augusta National

    All the information you need to get ready for the final round of the 2020 Masters.

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Granderson: The case for the Lakers to trade for DeMar DeRozan

    Last week brought fresh rumors of a DeMar DeRozan trade to the Lakers. Whatever the analytics might say, it's time to bring the Compton kid home.

  • Final-round tee times at the 84th Masters: Split tees and threesomes

    Here's a look at full-field tee times for the final round of the Masters, which includes an early start, split tees and threesomes.

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • Grand predictions crushed as Jon Rahm's horrible miscue leads to 'pretty awful' round

    If ever you see the world’s No 2 golfer stone-cold top one off the heel, you can typically be sure that he means it. Jon Rahm emphatically did during the Masters practice round where he skimmed his ball across the pond at the 16th, judging the contact to such perfection that after three hops, it took the green’s slope to arc inexorably into the cup. Alas, when the Spaniard stood on the 8th fairway on Saturday night and produced another shot that barely left the ground, it was horribly unintentional. Full leaderboard Finding the ball beneath his feet, Rahm looked to shape it right-to-left into the par-five but miscued dismally with a shortened backswing, watching it dive viciously left into the trees. Not unreasonably, he glowered at the club as if he wanted to snap it in half. It is one of the Masters’ many mysteries that this 570-yard hole, which should yield a regulation birdie for a player of his length, has sent his game haywire before. Last year, in the very same place, he hit one of the worst shanks seen outside a monthly medal. One such lapse can be excused, but repeating it threatens to leave a mental scar. Rahm did not take kindly to being asked to describe his round, where one gruesome error extinguished any momentum en route to a 72 that left him seven adrift of Dustin Johnson’s lead. “Seriously, how would I describe it? Pretty awful,” he said, tersely. “I was playing good golf and got a great mud ball. There’s no way I can be happy about it. The course was there for scoring, and I couldn’t take advantage of anything. I fought my a-- off at the end to salvage an under-par round and I couldn’t. I’ve got to shoot a miracle score to have a chance.” In all honesty, the fashionable excuse of a “mud ball” did not do justice to the awfulness of the stroke. For Rahm, the worst aspect of it all was the timing. As he approached the turn, he was surging up the leaderboard in the hunt for Johnson, just as the world rankings suggested he would. But on a hole he had hoped to eagle, he sloped off instead with a double-bogey that effectively snuffed out his quest for a maiden major. While the damage had begun with his inexplicable grubber from the short grass, Rahm soon compounded it by firing his third shot straight into a loblolly pine, off which it duly ricocheted into a bush. A seven was all he could muster in the end, enough to wipe away his hopes. In the space of one hole, Rahm’s gait lost its usual bounce. He had talked up the drama of this third round, predicting a shoot-out of all the leading names, and instead he let Johnson, his rival for the No 1 spot, drift into the distance unchallenged. It was a dispiriting, lost opportunity for a man who, in the week of his 26th birthday, had the game to command this tournament. He had won two titles on the PGA Tour, and could point to top-10 finishes in three of the four majors. Plus, there was the relentless training at home in Arizona throughout this disjointed season, knowing that all roads led to Augusta. Rahm is not averse to making grand predictions about his prospects. For him to win the Masters, he declared, he needed only to stay true to who he was. “I need to play the shot that I see and feel within me,” he said. “Not the shot that you’re supposed to play. Hit the shot that I feel in my moment, in my hands and in my mind. Just be who I am.” For Rahm, that moment arrived on the eighth and he proved spectacularly unequal to it. Loath as he is to admit any weakness, his swing sometimes becomes rushed and abbreviated when the pressure rises. So it turned out in this third round, as he produced the type of mistake that would haunt his sleep. After the early bolts by Rahm, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood, this Masters has taken a sour turn for the European contingent. Rory McIlroy made a tireless effort to reel in Johnson, his friend and fellow member of the Bear’s Club in Florida, but looked likely to continue the pattern where his major is derailed by one poor round. His opening 75 was a cardinal sin against a rival of Johnson’s calibre. Instead, Europe’s finest were left to marvel at the exploits of Bernhard Langer, who stepped off the course at two under. It is not just the fact that, at 63, the German has become the oldest player in Masters history to make the cut, breaking Tommy Aaron’s record by 33 days, but that the birth dates of his fellow competitors in majors span an entire century. Gene Sarazen, whom he faced in the 1976 Open at Royal Birkdale as an 18-year-old, was born in 1902. As for Abel Gallegos, the Argentinian amateur who qualified for Augusta this year? 2002. It is one of golf’s greatest virtues that such a feat is even possible within a single career. But it is also a tribute to Langer’s longevity that his powers have yet to attenuate on a course whose length is traditionally unkind to those in their seventh decade. He is a living, breathing museum piece.

  • Penn State throws in the towel: 9 craziest moments of Week 11

    Penn State is playing like the season is over, Army's trick play blows up in spectacular fashion and Florida State caught the most insane interception of the season.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10: Players to start or sit

    Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.

  • Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

    Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.