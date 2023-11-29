Scouting Oklahoma State’s best weapon: Running back Ollie Gordon

Oklahoma State’s star running back Ollie Gordon has been a dominant force on the field this season. He has been able to rush for almost 1,500 yards and score an impressive 18 touchdowns.

It seems like nobody can stop him, as he consistently makes incredible plays and is a key player in every game. His dominant performances have undoubtedly contributed to Oklahoma State’s success this season, putting the Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship game.

Gordon rushed for over 160 yards in back-to-back games against Houston and BYU last week. He has had four games this year with over 160 rushing yards.

The star running back had a slow start to the season, failing to reach 100 yards in a game until Week 4 when the Cowboys lost to Iowa State in Ames. However, since then he has been performing exceptionally well, with only one off game against UCF, which they lost 45-3.

The Texas Longhorns defense didn’t get to play UCF this year, but that doesn’t mean they can’t take notes from that performance to stop Gordon once again.

Texas’ defensive line, led by T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy, has held opponents to an average of just 85 rushing yards per game, preventing breakaway runs and up-the-middle rushes by opposing running backs.

If Texas can prevent Oklahoma State from establishing their running game on Saturday, they will likely dominate the game and secure a Big 12 Championship.

