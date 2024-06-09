“Scouting for months” – Chelsea target still in the frame despite fans preferring Michael Olise

Crysencio Summerville is not the Chelsea target getting the fans the most excited, that’s just a fact.

For all his quality, he’s got one problem – he’s not Michael Olise. And when it comes to potential signings on the right wing, Blues fans are clear about what they want. They want the Crystal Palace man with magic feet, not the slightly more prosaic Summerville.

But you don’t always get what you want, and from all accounts our interest in the Leeds winger is every bit as serious as our interest in Olise. Fabrizio Romano’s latest column for CaughtOffside makes it very clear that we’re willing to push hard for the Dutchman:

“Liverpool and Chelsea have both been scouting Crysencio Summerville for months, but then in terms of negotiations, nothing has started yet,” the transfer expert said.

“Talk of the Reds no longer being interested in the winger can’t be true as it is still early for this transfer. The appreciation from both clubs is still there, so we have to see if they decide to approach Leeds for Summerville at some point during the transfer window.”

Plenty of distance to cover on the right wing

We wouldn’t get too caught up in any of this just yet. There’s such a long way to go before any serious moves are made, especially out wide where we likely would need to sell or loan or of our existing options out before any further moves can be made.

Olise is still very much on the cards, as is Summerville – as is potentially not signing anyone at all, if our current group of attackers are all determined to stay put.

Things should become more clear after the Euros, but for now, everything is in play, and nothing is off the table yet for this summer.