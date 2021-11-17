Scouting the Missouri Tigers ahead of Saturday’s must-win game

Florida won on Saturday against an FCS opponent in Samford, but it certainly didn’t feel like a win for anyone outside the locker room. The Gators gave up the most points in the first half in program history (42) and needed to come from behind and outscore the Bulldogs 42-10 down the stretch to earn a 70-52 victory.

UF now sits at 5-5 on the year, and it needs to win one of its final two games to reach bowl eligibility. First up is the Missouri Tigers on the road to close out SEC play.

Florida has won its last two against Mizzou but lost at home in 2018 in coach Dan Mullen‘s first season. The Gators will battle the cold Columbia, Missouri, weather against a team that also sits at 5-5 but is coming off a win over the same South Carolina team that pummeled UF two weeks ago.

Despite its uninspiring performance on Saturday, Florida sits as a 9.5-point favorite, which is shocking when you consider the way this team has played in recent weeks. It certainly seems like Mullen has lost the locker room, but he may be coaching for his job in these final two weeks, and winning this game could be the only way to save it.

Here’s what you need to know about this Missouri team.

Program Overview

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After spending nearly its entire football history in the Big 12 (and the Big Eight, one of its predecessors), Missouri made the move to the SEC alongside Texas A&M in 2012 during the last major round of conference realignment. Adding the Aggies made a lot of sense, but some questioned the addition of a Missouri team that had been middling for most of its existence.

But under Gary Pinkel, the winningest coach in school history by percentage, the team had won 10+ games in three of its final five seasons in the Big 12, and that success carried over to the SEC, at least initially. After going 5-7 in 2012, Pinkel’s squad won 12 games in 2013 and 11 games in 2014, capturing an SEC East Division title both years.

Story continues

However, that was followed up with another 5-7 record in 2015, which proved to be Pinkel’s last season as he stepped down for health reasons. He was replaced by Barry Odom, the in-house defensive coordinator, who took the team from four wins in his first year to eight in his third. But the team fell back to 6-6 in 2019, and Odom was dismissed following the season.

In came Eliah Drinkwitz, an offensive-minded coach who went 12-1 in his lone season as the head man at Appalachian State. It’s a bit early to evaluate Drinkwitz’s tenure, as he went 5-5 in a shortened 2020 season and holds the same record currently in Year 2. It’s been a difficult season for Drinkwitz, who is only in his third overall season as a head coach, and the Tigers’ only conference wins came against Vanderbilt and South Carolina. But he has a chance to earn a major win and get his team bowl eligible on Saturday.

Passing game

AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak entered the year with big expectations. He had his struggles as a redshirt freshman in 2020, throwing one more touchdown (seven) than he did interceptions (six). Still, he was named the SEC’s Co-Freshman of the Year by the coaches for his efforts.

His 2021 season has been better but not quite up to par. He’s completing 68% of his passes and has 2,318 yards with 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions on the season. But turnovers have been a problem for him, and after throwing his second pick of the game in the win over South Carolina, he was benched for redshirt freshman Brady Cook in the fourth quarter. Cook didn’t attempt a pass in the game, but he’s 19 of 24 for 107 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Drinkwitz has yet to name a starter for this week’s game, and it’s likely Florida could see either passer. However, the calculus for Florida’s defense doesn’t change much either way. The Tigers’ offense ranks 46th in the country, and while the passing game (44th) ranks higher than the run game (54th), the rushing attack has been the focus in recent games.

Whichever quarterback gets the nod, he will have a talented and experienced receiving corps at his disposal. Leading the way are Tauskie Dove, who has 470 yards on the year, and Keke Chism, who has 403 yards. Each has 32 catches, but that ties for second behind running back Tyler Badie, who has 50 catches out of the backfield for 337 yards. Mookie Cooper, Dominic Lovett and Barrett Bannister are likely to see targets as well.

Rushing game

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Though the rushing attack as a whole doesn’t rank very highly, don’t let that deceive you. The most valuable player on this Mizzou team carries the ball and wears No. 1.

Badie is having himself a phenomenal season. He already has 1,239 yards on 200 carries (6.2 per attempt), leading the rest of the SEC by more than 200 yards, to go with 12 touchdowns. He has four 200+ yard rushing games this year, the most for an SEC back since Derrick Henry and Leonard Fournette both did it in 2015.

The main reason Missouri’s rushing attack ranks so low is the fact that it doesn’t give many carries to anyone other than Badie (the next closest is Elijah Young with just 23 on the season). But against a Florida defense that has been helpless against the run over the last month or so, Badie should be all this team needs to find offensive success.

Badie is also finding this success in spite of playing behind a relatively young offensive line. Left tackle Javon Foster, center Michael Maietti and right tackle Connor Wood are all upperclassmen, but the Tigers have underclassmen manning the guard spots in Luke Griffin and EJ Ndoma-Ogar, a transfer from Oklahoma.

This is a tough matchup for the Gators, and the play of Badie could prove to be the difference in this game.

Front seven

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Missouri’s offense can be dangerous, but when you look at the defensive side of the ball, you see why this team has been overmatched in most of its SEC games this year. The Tigers rank near the very bottom of the FBS in total defense at No. 118, and that’s weighed down by a rushing defense that ranks second to last in the FBS at No. 129, allowing nearly 250 yards per game on the ground.

That’s good news for a Gators team that runs the ball very well, but it has moved away from the run in the last two games and will need to reestablish that success in this one.

Missouri’s front seven isn’t filled with NFL talent, but there are some players to keep an eye on. Along the defensive line, graduate Akial Byers is likely the top pro prospect, though he has just 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. Junior edge rusher Isaiah McGuire has been more productive, totaling 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble, while his counterpart, Trajan Jeffcoat, has 2.5 sacks.

The linebacker corps is the strength of the front seven, and its led by Rice graduate transfer and weakside linebacker Blaze Alldredge. He’s second on the team in tackles with 56, and he also has six sacks on the year. Meanwhile, middle linebacker Chad Bailey has 36 tackles and a sack.

This unit can’t be overlooked, but Florida should be able to get a push up front and find some rushing success in this game.

Secondary

News Joshua L Jones

Compared to its run defense, the Tigers are doing great against the pass. They rank 33rd in the FBS and are allowing just over 200 yards per game. That could make things difficult for Florida quarterback Emory Jones, who is coming off a record-setting performance in the come-from-behind win over Samford.

To shore up the secondary, Drinkwitz went to the transfer portal and snagged both of Tulsa’s starting cornerbacks in Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV, who are also both starting on the outside for Mizzou now. Evans has 27 tackles and a pick, and he’s tied for first on the team in pass deflections with six. Green has four and is second in that regard, though he hasn’t notched an interception this year.

The most productive player in the cornerback group has actually been nickel Kris Abrams-Draine, though. The sophomore ties with Evans for six pass deflections, and he’s second on the team with three interceptions. The leader in that regard is sophomore safety Jaylon Carlies with four, and he’s also third on the team with 51 tackles.

Manning the other safety spot is junior Martez Manuel, who leads the team with 64 tackles. He also has 3.5 sacks, three passes deflected and an interception. This secondary is a hodgepodge group of young players and veteran transfers, but it’s working out for the Tigers right now. Moving the ball through the air could prove challenging for Jones and the Gators in this one.

[vertical-gallery id=46813]

[listicle id=61194]

[listicle id=61228]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1