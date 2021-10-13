Scouting the LSU Tigers ahead of Saturday’s game in Baton Rouge

After easily dispatching Vanderbilt last week, the Gators hit the road for their second SEC game away from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to take on the LSU Tigers. The last time Florida played in front of a hostile crowd, it didn’t go too well. UF lost to Kentucky 20-13, essentially ending its chances of winning the SEC East.

This week’s game should not prove to be quite as challenging, though the Tigers are a team with talent on the roster. They sit at just 3-3 and could be in the beginning stages of a major spiral. Coach Ed Orgeron and his squad will look to avoid that as the Gators come to town for a morning matchup in Death Valley, with kick set for 12 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. local).

LSU’s recent struggles and the early kick should help reduce the crowd as a factor in this one, but you can never bank on a win at Tiger Stadium, where Florida has just two victories since 2003. Here’s everything you need to know about this LSU team.

Program Overview

It wasn’t all that long ago that coach Ed Orgeron was on top of the world. Many doubted LSU’s decision in 2016 to retain Orgeron, who took over for a fired Les Miles as interim a few months prior, but for a few years, things went swimmingly in Baton Rouge.

Orgeron won nine games in his first season without the interim tag, and he followed it up with 10 wins in 2018. The following season, he put together one of the greatest college football teams of all time.

Led by Heisman-winning quarterback and first-overall pick Joe Burrow, the Tigers ran the table and captured their first title since 2007. However, it lost many of the contributors from that team, as well as wunderkind passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

In a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, LSU struggled mightily to replace that lost talent. The team stumbled to 5-5, with an upset victory over the Gators in Gainesville being the only thing keeping it from a losing record. A lot of eyes were on Orgeron to see how he’d respond in 2021, and so far, the results aren’t very encouraging.

LSU lost its opener against UCLA and very nearly dropped a game to Mississippi State. The Tigers lost at home to Auburn and then suffered a blowout 42-21 loss at Kentucky last week to drop to .500. With remaining games against Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M, a loss to the Gators would make a bowl game fairly unlikely for this team. Orgeron may be coaching for his job, and winning this game could be the only way to save it.

Passing game

This LSU team may not have a lot of strengths, but the passing game is clearly one of them. The Tigers lost quarterback Myles Brennan for the year during the preseason, and the starting job went to Max Johnson, who Gators fans should remember well.

He had his breakout performance as a true freshman in the win over Florida last year, throwing for 239 yards and three touchdowns. He’s off to a very strong start this year, as well.

The accurate lefty, who has great vision at 6-foot-5-inches, has thrown for 1,729 yards this season to go with 17 touchdowns (which ties for seventh nationally) and four interceptions. His completion percentage hasn’t been great at just 61.6%, but his 149.9 passer rating is very solid, and he leads the No. 23 passing offense in college football.

The biggest question for Johnson is where he will go with the ball. On Monday, Orgeron announced that stud receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the rest of the season. It’s hard to quantify how big of a loss this is for LSU, but Boutte leads the team in receiving yards (508) and receiving touchdowns (9), the latter mark tying for the best in college football. He has scored 57% of LSU’s points this season.

Without Boutte available, the Tigers are likely to spread the ball around more than they already do. While Boutte is the most talented in the group, receiver is a position of considerable depth for the Tigers. Jaray Jenkins, Trey Palmer, Deion Smith and Brian Thomas Jr. have all seen at least 10 catches this year, while tight end Jack Bech has been the most productive target outside of Boutte with 22 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown.

It’s hard to tell exactly where Johnson will go with the ball without his favorite target in the game, but LSU has some options. If only the same could be said when it comes to the ground game.

Rushing game

Despite its above-average passing game, LSU’s offense ranks just No. 81 in FBS. The reason for that is its run game, which has been anemic to this point in the season. The Tigers are averaging just over 83 yards per game on the ground, which ranks No. 127 out of 130 in the FBS.

However, they only have 172 attempts on the ground, and workhorse Tyrion Davis-Price hasn’t been bad this year. On his 134 carries, he has 576 yards (4.3 per carry) and four touchdowns. That’s not a terrible average, and his backup, freshman Corey Kiner, has been even more efficient, going for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries.

The Tigers can certainly still threaten you with their run game, but it’s been a bit of an afterthought in comparison with the passing attack. Still, it’s surprising that the rushing attack hasn’t been more productive considering LSU has a veteran offensive line.

Left guard Ed Ingram entered his senior season as a preseason Coaches Second Team All-SEC selection, while right tackle Austin Deculus was named to the Third Team.

The Tigers can be dangerous up front, despite the numbers, but for a Florida team that has been solid against the run, the passing game led by Johnson should be a much bigger concern.

Front seven

To really find out why this team is underachieving, you have to look at the defense. LSU was abysmal on that side of the ball last year, and it resulted in the dismissal of first-year defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. To replace him, Orgeron went to the NFL to hire Daronte Jones, who was previously the Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach.

Things haven’t gone very well for Jones in Year 1. LSU’s defense ranks 73rd, and it’s even worse against the run, ranking 77th. This would be alarming enough with a game against a Florida run game that is currently the best in the Power Five on its own. But now, LSU has to find a way to slow down the Gators while considerably shorthanded.

The Tigers are down three starters in the front seven, including both starting edge rushers. Andre Anthony was lost for the season earlier this year, and Ali Gaye is not expected to suit up against the Gators, either. Sophomore B.J. Ojulari has done a good job stepping in for Anthony, and he leads the team in sacks with five. Maason Smith, a freshman with three sacks, is likely to start on the other side. LSU is also expected to be without starting defensive tackle Joseph Evans.

Luckily for the Tigers, the strength of their front seven has been the linebacker duo, and the injury bug hasn’t managed to affect that position group this year. Damone Clark has been the most productive, leading the team with 68 tackles (four for loss), while Micah Baskerville has 34 tackles and is second on the team in tackles for loss with 4.5.

Baskerville and Clark will have their hands full trying to slow down Florida’s elite rushing game.

Secondary

If you thought the injuries plaguing LSU’s defensive front were bad, wait until you hear what it’s dealing with in the defensive backfield. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who is widely projected as a top-five pick in the 2022 NFL draft, is out indefinitely as he deals with a foot injury.

The Tigers already knew that strong safety Major Burns wouldn’t be able to go in this one, and the news got even worse on Tuesday. Orgeron announced that cornerback Eli Ricks will miss the remainder of the season.

Now, LSU is down both its starters at corner and one starter at safety. With Ricks and Burns out, LSU loses the players who have contributed two of its three interceptions this season. The third went to Cordale Flott, who is the normal starter at nickel but could be thrust into Ricks’ spot. Playing on the opposite side is a sophomore in Dwight McGlothern, while graduate student Todd Harris Jr. is likely to start in Burns spot at safety.

LSU is allowing 230.8 passing yards per game, which ranks 72nd in the country. Now, without several key starters in the secondary, quarterback Emory Jones has a real opportunity to have a career day through the air in Death Valley.

