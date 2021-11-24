Scouting the Florida State Seminoles ahead of Saturday’s rivalry matchup

For the third time in the last four matchups, the Sunshine Showdown between Florida and rival Florida State will feature at least one interim coach on the sideline. The Gators fired fourth-year coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a one-point overtime loss to Missouri that clinched the program’s first 2-6 finish in conference play since the league expanded in 1992.

With Mullen out, running backs coach and special teams coordinator Greg Knox, who was with Mullen throughout his entire tenures at both Mississippi State and Florida, takes over as interim coach.

This game wasn’t played last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but after losing five in a row against the Seminoles from 2013-17, UF has won the last two matchups in this rivalry series and will look to make that three at home on Saturday. Both teams sit at 5-6, meaning the winner will clinch bowl eligibility while the loser’s season will end.

Here’s what you need to know about an FSU team that is quickly improving.

Program Overview

This is a Florida State program that was among the most stable in the country for most of its existence. It isn’t as old as many of the other power programs in the country, playing its first season in its modern iteration in 1947. In 1976, the school hired Bobby Bowden as its head coach, who remained in that role until 2009 and won two national championships in the process.

But the quality of the team declined in the final years of Bowden’s tenure, and it had reached sleeping giant status when offensive coordinator Jimbo Fisher took over following Bowden’s retirement. He quickly built the team back, winning a national title with Heisman-winner Jameis Winston in 2013 and making the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014.

But after a middling 2017 season, Fisher stunned the folks in Tallahassee when he left for the same role at Texas A&M. The school replaced him with Florida State coach Willie Taggart, which didn’t work out at all. Taggart went just 9-12 at FSU and was fired in the middle of his second season.

In came Memphis coach Mike Norvell, whose tenure also got off to a rough start. He went 3-6 in Year 1 in 2020, and he started off the 2021 season 0-4, including a loss to FCS Jacksonville State at home. But the team is 5-2 since then, and it has solid wins in that span over North Carolina and Miami.

Things still aren’t great in Tallahassee, but Norvell seems to be getting things together just in time for his first matchup against the Gators.

Passing game

Though UCF transfer McKenzie Milton has seen a good bit of action, especially earlier in the season, redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis has seen the bulk of the reps in recent games. Though Florida State’s passing offense ranks just 97th in the FBS and is weighing down the offense, which ranks 82nd overall, Travis has been very solid over the last few games.

His completion percentage is adequate at 63%, and he has 1,337 yards through the air (almost twice as many as Milton on just 28 more attempts) to go with 14 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

Travis’ efficacy is most felt on the ground, but he’s been steadily improving as a passer. Unfortunately for Travis, his weapons in the passing game leave a bit to be desired. Ontaria Wilson is the best in the group, and he leads it with 332 yards on 20 catches. Keyshawn Helton is second with 276 yards on 18 catches, while Kansas graduate transfer Andrew Parchment has 260 yards on 19 catches.

Another name to watch in the passing game is tight end Camren McDonald, who leads the team in receptions (22) and has 225 yards. He could prove to be a matchup problem for this Florida defense, a unit that has struggled but showed signs of life in the loss to Missouri. This is an FSU passing attack that isn’t particularly formidable, but it could find some success on Saturday if UF’s defense struggles again.

Rushing game

The real strength of this FSU offense is its run game. Though it only ranks 49th nationally in that regard, it is really coming along in recent weeks, and the Seminoles have two very talented running backs.

Jashaun Corbin leads the way with 877 yards and seven touchdowns, while Treshaun Ward has 490 yards and three touchdowns. Each is averaging an impressive 6.4 per carry, and for a Florida run defense that has been a sieve over the last month and a half, keeping this rushing attack contained could prove difficult.

And that’s not even taking into account Travis’ contributions with his legs. A true dual-threat quarterback like Emory Jones, he has more rushing attempts (117) than completions (104). He has 428 yards on the ground himself to go with six scores, giving him 20 total touchdowns on the season.

What’s even more impressive is that the team is achieving this success behind a very young offensive line. That position group has been a major problem in Tallahassee, and while it has graduate transfers starting at the guard spots in Notre Dame transfer Dillan Gibbons and FIU transfer Devontay Love-Taylor (who was on the team last year), it has redshirt freshmen at center and both tackle spots.

Though that line hasn’t done a great job of giving Travis a clean pocket, as it ties for 110th nationally with 32 sacks allowed, it is creating holes for the ground game.

Front seven

When looking at this FSU defensive front, there’s one clear standout that can’t be ignored: defensive end Jermaine Johnson II. The Georgia transfer has been absolutely dominant this year for the Seminoles, and he is the team’s best defensive playmaker. He’s second in tackles with 64, leads the team in sacks with 10.5 and also has two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery (which he took for a touchdown).

He will likely be very disruptive for whichever Florida passer sees the most reps, but he’s not the only one. Keir Thomas, a graduate transfer from South Carolina who occupies the other edge-rushing spot, is second on the team in sacks with 6.5. Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett has two sacks with 27 tackles, while his counterpart Robert Cooper has 35 tackles.

Meanwhile, the linebacker trio ranks third through fifth on the team in tackles. Kalen DeLoach has 61, followed by D.J. Lundy with 60 and Amari Gainer with 54. All three are underclassmen.

This is a Florida State team that isn’t great against the run, allowing 145.1 yards per game (which ranks 58th), and if Florida commits to the run game, it should be able to find success. However, the Seminoles could make passing the ball difficult, as they tie for 21st in the country in total sacks with 32, matching their sacks allowed.

Secondary

Like Johnson in the front seven, it’s hard to talk about FSU’s secondary without mentioning Jammie Robinson. The South Carolina transfer is having a great season with the Seminoles, and he’s been effective both in coverage and against the run. He leads the team in tackles with 66 while also leading it in interceptions with three playing in the “BUCK” role, which is defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s version of the strong safety, though it’s a bit of a hybrid position.

The free safety spot, meanwhile, is occupied by Akeem Dent, who leads the team in pass breakups with four and also has two interceptions on the season.

The rest of the secondary is a little bit shakier though. Florida State ranks just 57th in defensive passing efficiency, and it’s allowing 234.5 yards per game through the air (which ranks even worse at No. 74).

At the outside spots are Jarrian Jones and Jarvis Brownlee Jr., and the latter has been more effective than the former. The latter has 45 tackles and three pass breakups, while the former has just 20 tackles with two pass breakups. At the nickel is a true freshman Kevin Knowles II, a three-star recruit who has been thrust into early action. He has 22 tackles and two pass breakups this season.

This secondary is vulnerable, as is FSU’s defense as a whole. If Florida’s offensive line can handle the pass rush from Johnson and Thomas, the Gators should be able to find offensive success in this game.

