The scouting combine will be in Indianapolis through at least 2025

The annual scouting combine has become a rite of passage for the NFL. It’s the biggest event on the draft calendar outside of the actual draft itself, and the combine has been in Indianapolis for almost 40 years.

Recently, there has been talk and debate about moving the scouting extravaganza out of Indianapolis. The NFL’s new main campus in southern California is often seen as the next home of the combine. But any move will have to wait a little bit longer.

The NFL announced it is keeping the combine in the middle of the country. The combine will remain at the Indiana Convention Center and the adjacent Lucas Oil Stadium through at least 2025. This year’s combine is already scheduled for the week that spans the end of February into March, with interviews beginning on Wednesday, February 28th and on-field workouts the following day.

