Scouting the Colts’ offense and defense for Week 9

Sunday sees a clash between two 5-2 teams, with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Indianapolis Colts. Both sides will be looking to move up their ranks in the AFC playoff picture, with the Colts hoping to cash in on the Tennessee Titans’ recent struggles. The Ravens will need to bounce back after their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Frank Reich is into his third season at the helm of the Colts and has been able to enjoy a fair amount of success with a revolving cast of characters at the quarterback spot. Indianapolis boasts one of the league’s top defenses this season, with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus a name to watch when head coaching opportunities become available after the season.

Let’s take a closer look at what the Ravens can expect to see from the Colts this week.