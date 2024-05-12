Scouting area baseball 2024 district tournaments

May 11—A look at upcoming high school baseball sectional-district tournaments involving News-Herald coverage area teams:

DIVISION I

Northeast 1 — Mentor District

Top seeds: 2 Mentor, 4 Hoban, 7 Twinsburg, 8 Chardon

Other area teams: 21 South, 26 North, 27 Brush, 33 Euclid

Favorites: Mentor, Hoban

Up next: District champion advances to Oberlin Regional

Outlook: Mentor has returned to form as seasons past with a mix of strong pitching and bats that can come through when needed. The Cardinals' pitching staff is led by Nick Square and Peter Kennedy, who both have five wins on the season with both having sub 2.50 ERAs. The bullpen is just as strong with three other pitchers also at that mark and five have recorded saves. Jake McCartney leads The News-Herald coverage area with three home runs with 21 RBI and hitting .346. Other bats such as Peyton Zupancic, Andrew Nelson and Square can also do damage from the plate as Mentor aims to clear through the bottom half of the bracket. Chardon is also in the bottom half of the bracket, and the end of the regular season has been a challenge for the Hilltoppers. But they do have several bright spots, including Stone Fawcett who has two home runs and 22 RBI, both of which lead the team. Chardon is starting to get healthier and has all the tools needed to make another deep postseason run. An interesting first round matchup is Brush traveling to South in a matchup of young upstarts.

Northeast 2 — Nordonia District

Top seeds: 1 Jackson, 9 Austintown-Fitch, 10 Nordonia, 11 Louisville

Other area teams: 34 Harvey

Favorites: Jackson

Up next: District champion advances to Oberlin Regional

Northeast 3 — Canton District

Top seeds: 3 Walsh Jesuit, 5 University, 6 Hoover, 13 Mayfield

Other area teams: 24 Riverside

Favorites: Walsh Jesuit, University, Hoover

Up next: District champion advances to Oberlin Regional

Outlook: If the seeds play out, a regional final rematch would be on tap as Walsh Jesuit is on the top half of the bracket and University on the bottom. Both don't have the easiest path to the rematch of a wild Preppers comeback in the regular season. The Preppers have had the bats be the story this season rather than the pitching. Bryce Fielding leads the team with a .421 batting average, while Aaron Moss, Riley Penn, Deacon Nelson and Joey Zigman all teeter around the .350 mark. Nelson and Tucker Greer are tied with two home runs and are the top two for runs batted in. The pitching rotation is still solid as well with Penn, Moss, Tommy Blossom and Crew Bellan with three wins and ERAs of 3.00 or lower. If the Preppers want to get back to a district final, they will need to go through Hoover, which followed them into the bracket. Walsh Jesuit would go against Mayfield if the Wildcats beat Massillon in the second round. Christophe Alexander has come up big this season for the Wildcats with a .351 batting average and tied with Holden Cope with 19 RBI. AJ Rogers has maned the rotation for a scrappy Wildcats bunch who claimed the WRC title this year.

DIVISION II

Northeast 2 — Louisville District

Top seeds: 3 West Branch, 5 Field, 6 Marlington, 8 Madison

Other area teams: 10 NDCL, 11 Geneva, 19 West Geauga

Favorites: West Branch, Field, Marlington

Up next: District champion advances to Canton Regional

Outlook: Interesting is one of the many adjectives that can be used to describe this bracket. Madison has come into a groove as the season went with a CVC title win. The Blue Streaks are a young bunch with Nolan Thomas as the senior voice, who is hitting .450 with 19 RBI and five doubles to lead the team. The pitching staff is highlighted by sophomore starter Eddy G'vora, who has compiled six wins with a 1.37 ERA and 55 strikeouts. In the bottom half of the bracket, if seeds play out, an interesting second-round game will happen as the Blue Streaks would host NDCL. The Lions bring back a lot of pieces from last year's group and have an even deeper pitching staff. They are led by Griffin Moskal and Cerek Szczyglowski, who are both hitting over .300. Geneva is in the top half of the bracket with a first-round game against Youngstown East. The Eagles may not have as strong of a record as last year, but feature several strong players all around the diamond. Hewitt Wilt, Kean Arkenburg and Andrew Oros are all hitting over .400 and Wilt is as strong as ever from the mound with four wins and a 1.53 ERA.

Northeast 3 — Twinsburg District

Top seeds: 2 Akron SVSM, 4 Buckeye, 13 Kenston, 18 Revere

Favorites: Akron SVSM, Buckeye

Up next: District champion advances to Canton Regional

Outlook: Kenston begins its postseason march in the same bracket as last year for its state title defense. While its been an up-and-down season for the Bombers, several are finding their swings at the right time. Avery Siperke has the team high in batting average with .369 and is tied with LA Mighton at 12 RBI. A big assist for the Bombers is their depth, as 14 players have drove in three or more runs and have been equally as strong on the basepaths. Grant Beclay has nine stolen bases, and 11 have over three stolen bases. The pitching has also been solid for Kenston, led by Ohio signee Jimmy Cerha, who has three wins and a 0.40 ERA. The quest for a return to Akron begins in the second round against Brookside or Northwest and would meet Buckeye in a district semifinal if seeds play out.

Northeast 4 — Gilmour District

Top seeds: 3 CVCA, 5 Gilmour, 7 Lutheran West, 8 VASJ

Other area teams: 16 Hawken, 17 Lake Catholic

Favorites: CVCA, Gilmour

Up next: District champion advances to Canton Regional

Outlook: A very dangerous bracket that features a lot of interesting stories. Gilmour is in search of its third regional appearance in four seasons. The Lancers' pitching has been strong all season with the three-headed monster of Andrew Kavcic, Jacob Kavcic and Zac Titas. All three have three or more wins on the season, and are all under a 2.50 ERA. The bats have come through when needed with Jacob leading the team with a .371 batting average, followed by Brady Olsen at a .358. If the seeds play out, the Lancers would host VASJ in a district semifinal for a true clash of styles. The Vikings' bats have been on fire this season with four players hitting over .400, led by Tim Gonakis at .475. Five players have drove in 20 or more runs this season as well. It doesn't matter where in the order they are at — they have the potential to drive runs across. Hawken and Lake Catholic also have the depth to make runs this year as well. Hawken is in the top half of the bracket with Paxon Laschinger hitting .467 with 18 RBI. The middle of the Hawks' order has also been strong with Jake Kavanaugh and Jacob Stovsky also coming up in big moments. The rotation is led by Lucas Brandt, who has racked up five wins and a 1.64 ERA, plus a followup of Kavanaugh with four wins and a 2.10 ERA. Lake Catholic has three batters hitting over .400 with Brayden Mann leading the team with 17 RBI and the Cougars are a challenge at the plate.

Northeast 5 — North Ridgeville

Top seeds: 1 Rocky River, 9 Keystone, 10 Benedictine, 11 Tallmadge

Favorites: Rocky River

Up next: District champion advances to Bowling Green Regional

Outlook: Benedictine has found a stride as the season progressed, winning six of its last eight, including a 9-0 win over Rocky River who the Bengals would meet in the district semifinal. They've had strong work in the batting order with four players hitting over .300, highlighted by Jackson Stoltz hitting .414. Stoltz is one of three players who have driven in double-digit runs with Robert Scoville (19) and Jalan Brazelton (15). The pitching has been up and down this year for the Bengals, but if they get an early lead, the arms are able to preserve it.

DIVISION III

Northeast 1 — Struthers District

Top seeds: 1 Perry, 3 LaBrae, 6 Columbiana, 7 Berkshire

Favorites: Perry, LaBrae

Up next: District champion advances to Massillon Regional

Outlook: Perry has emerged on the scene this season swinging like its bats are on fire. The Pirates are led by Owen McKoon with a .509 batting average, two home runs, 29 RBI, six doubles and four triples, all among the area leaders. Sam Tharp (.424 batting average), Cade Henderson (.400) and Luke Sivon (.389) have also been strong from the plate. Henderson has also brought across 25 RBI. They also have three strong arms in Logan Buehner, Aiden Bowman and Jason Pentek, who have four wins apiece. Bowman boasts a team-low 1.83 ERA. The Pirates would meet Berkshire in the district semifinal, a rematch of both last year's second round and earlier this season. The Badgers have had a solid year turned in by Patrick Brancel, who leads the team in batting average (.521) and ERA (0.38). He has been supported by Sam Barcikoski (.306) and Ethan Martin (.295). Lou Filby has relished in his spot in the batting order, driving in 16 runs this season, second for the Badgers. Martin has also been strong from the mound, with three wins and a 1.68 ERA.

Northeast 2 — New Middletown Springfield District

Top seeds: 2 Kirtland, 4 South Range, 5 Garrettsville, 8 United

Other area teams: 14 Cardinal, 16 Wickliffe, 18 Chagrin Falls

Favorites: Kirtland, South Range, Garrettsville

Up next: District champion advances to Massillon Regional

Outlook: This bracket has a lot of intrigue to it, with Kirtland and Garrettsville on the bottom half of the bracket. The Hornets started the season strong but faced several different challenges as the season progressed. Six players for the Hornets are hitting over .350, led by Trip Thaler at .422 for a team that starts three freshmen. One of them, Lucci Cantini, has recorded two home runs, one of the inside-the-park variety this season. The three through seven hitters have been strong for the Hornets all year, combining for 93 runs driven in led by Tyler Turk with 22. Gino Blasini has an area-high eight wins this season with a 1.67 ERA, followed by Max Paul with four wins and a 2.21 ERA. The lower seeded teams from the area will be challenging outs as well. Cardinal has Jakson Puruczky and Carter Tucker hitting over .350, closely followed by Hunter Gresch (.345). Puruczky has also been a force on the mound with four wins. Wickliffe has recovered from an 0-5 start to win 11 of its last 15. The Blue Devils are led by the duo of Chase Bonadio (.426) and Liam Widemier (.371, 20 RBI). Chagrin Falls would play Kirtland in the second round if the seeds play out, who the Tigers have beaten this season. It's been a down year for the Tigers, but they still have threats all through the lineup with the likes of Will Graham (.357) and Aiden Cabic (13 RBI).

Northeast 4 — Norwayne District

Top seeds: 2 Norwayne, 5 Manchester 7 Independence, 8 Canton Central Catholic

Other area teams: 17 Beachwood

Favorites: Norwayne, Manchester

Up next: District champion advances to Massillon Regional

DIVISION IV

Northeast 1 — Struthers District

Top seeds: 1 Lake Center Christian, 4 NM Springfield, 7 Dalton, 13 Loudonville

Other area teams: 21 Cornerstone, 35 Richmond Heights

Favorites: Lake Center Christian, NM Springfield

Up next: District champion advances to Louisville Regional

Northeast 3 — Tri-C West District

Top seeds: 3 Hillsdale, 5 St. John's, 8 Open Door, 10 McDonald

Other area teams: 26 Andrews Osborne, 29 Fairport

Favorites: Hillsdale, St. John's

Up next: District champion advances to Louisville Regional