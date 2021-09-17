Scouting the Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of Florida’s SEC opener

It’s finally here. The game Florida fans have had circled for years.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming back to the Swamp. Florida hasn’t played Alabama in Gainesville in 10 years due to the quirks of the SEC schedule, and you can bet the energy at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday will be palpable for the biggest home game of coach Dan Mullen‘s tenure.

The Gators are heavy underdogs in this one, and facing a ‘Bama team that doesn’t seem to have skipped a beat after losing many contributors from its national title team in 2020, things won’t be easy. Here’s what you need to know about Alabama heading into this one.