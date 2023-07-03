Scout’s view: Ohio State’s newest commit, 2024 defensive tackle Justin Scott

Ohio State scored a massive recruiting win on Sunday evening, when 2024 Illinois 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott verbally committed to the Buckeyes.

Scott is ranked among the best in the country, checking in as the No. 3 defensive tackle and 14th overall player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 310-pound Scott is the fourth 5-star recruit in the class along with wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, and quarterback Air Noland.

After watching Scott’s highlights from his junior year, you can see exactly why he’s so highly regarded by recruiting services. Find out what to expect from the newest Ohio State commit below.

Versatility

Scout’s view

Someone Scott’s size shouldn’t be able to move the way he does. He’s able to line up all over the field, registering snaps at his natural position along with defensive end, offensive guard, and even tight end. Scott looks like he could play those positions at this level as well. Oh, and he helped his high school win a state title in basketball as their starting center. He is an elite athlete.

Strength

Scout’s view

It’s not just that Scott is nimble at 310 pounds, he’s unbelievably strong. He tosses off offensive linemen with one hand and is always the attacker when going against his opponent. Scott also has heavy hands, similar to a boxer, where he’s able to create separation and make plays.

Hi football IQ

Scout’s view

In order for a coach to trust you to play so many positions, you have to understand the assignments. Scott shows a unique ability to know everyone’s role and never gets out of position. He constantly is making the correct read, even when he’s not making the play. It tells me that Scott’s football IQ is extremely high.

What to expect

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Justin Scott tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’5 305 DL from Chicago, IL chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Georgia, & Miami “Coach Larry Johnson is the best to do it at the defensive line position🌰”https://t.co/iEP2pY7Ual pic.twitter.com/tMUzqOB6iE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2023

Scout’s take

Rarely has Ohio State gotten a recruit at defensive tackle with Scott’s accolades. According to the 247Sports all-time Ohio State recruits, he is the highest-ranked player at his position to commit. There are other defensive linemen ahead of him, but none played tackle. That should tell you enough of how good a player Scott is. He should see the field immediately and make an impact when he’s getting snaps.

