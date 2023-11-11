Scout’s view: Notre Dame football’s newest commitment, athlete Dominik Hulak

Notre Dame football scored a big recruiting win on Friday when 2025 Illinois linebacker / defensive end / tight end Dominik Hulak committed to the Fighting Irish.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 225-pound athlete could land at a number of positions at the next level, a true Swiss Army knife at the high school level. Hulak is currently ranked as the No. 39 athlete and 440th overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but in my eyes, he is underrated at the moment.

Hulak’s junior regular season recently ended and after watching his highlight tape, it’s easy to see why the Irish staff liked him so much. Find out below what I saw after seeing him film and what to expect out of him when he dons the Blue and Gold.

A true athlete

Scout’s view

Hulak can do it all on the football field and his highlight film shows that. He lines up a a variety of different positions, from linebacker, to tight end, to rush end and even as the teams kicker. The definition of an athlete, Hulak excels at wherever he is on the field.

Speed

Illinois 2025 linebacker Dominik Hulak in coverage at Ohio State’s camp. pic.twitter.com/PEQ66zG4az — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) June 20, 2023

Scout’s view

Hulak shows that his speed will play on either side of the ball, he can outrun linebackers when playing tight end, and can defend sideline to sideline on defense. He looks like he’s shot out of a cannon when rushing the passer. Hulak’s speed will be a big asset regardless of what position he ends up playing.

Team player

I checked out one of Dominik Hulak’s game films this morning. He’s a force on defense but he’s also a key player on offense, some tight end, H-Back/fullback work. This was the second snap of the game, Hulak certainly seems to have the physicality part down. pic.twitter.com/vXk5RQW30R — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) November 10, 2023

Scout’s view

You love seeing players do what is needed for their teams, and Hulak fits into that mold. He will do anything that his coaches ask him to do, playing all three phases, isn’t asking too much of him. I love see the same tenacity he has for blocking, as much as he does kicking or playing defense.

Playmaker

Another big Chicago area catch for Notre Dame. LB Dominik Hulak 6‘3“ 230 Elmhurst IC catholic prep has committed to the Irish. I was impressed with his explosive moves, anticipation and striking ability. He is a 4*+ talent. 3.7 GPA. Good open field tackler.⁦@DominikHulak⁩ pic.twitter.com/iAZWexUlmu — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) November 10, 2023

Scout’s view

Hulak is great with the ball in his hands, and without it as well. Numerous pancake blocks are littered among his highlights, with plenty of tackles-for-loss’ along with big gains via the passing game. Hulak just makes plays, and you love seeing that out of incoming Irish players.

What to expect when Hulak arrives at Notre Dame

Scout’s view

At this point of his high school career, it’s a bit too early to make a call as to where Hulak will line up for Notre Dame. Could he be a tight end? Yes. Could he be a linebacker? Yes. Could he be a rush end? Yes. There doesn’t seem to be a limit on what Hulak can be, and that aspect of his game is most likely very enticing for the Irish coaching staff. Get him on campus and figure out where he is needed the most. As mentioned above, Hulak is a team player, and as long as he’s playing, where doesn’t seem to matter to him.

