Scout’s View: Notre Dame 2023 linebacker commit Drayk Bowen

Today the Irish scored a massive recruiting win, keeping the best player in the state of Indiana home with a commitment from linebacker Drayk Bowen.

The Andrean star has been on of the most highly sought after players in the country, not just in the state. The 2023 star is ranked as a Top-50 national prospect who also held offers from Clemson, Michigan, Texas, Penn State and other before ultimately choosing to stay home and play for the Irish.

With the Irish securing a commitment from Bowen, it makes the sixth commitment is what is shaping to be yet another Top-10 recruiting class for Brian Kelly. Here is my scout’s view of what to expect from Bowen when he arrives in South Bend.

First off, as the lead scout for the state of Indiana at PrepRed Zone, I have watched Bowen’s tape already, but had yet to see what he has done in his junior year. I ranked him as the state’s top player and after watching his updated film, there’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll continue to be tops in his class.

A speedy linebacker who reads plays extremely well. Bowen covers sideline to sideline with ease, showing glimpses of what his future entails. It’s pretty easy to see that he’s ultimately going to end up as a three-down linebacker, Bowen isn’t going to come off the field much when he get’s the defensive scheme down. It’s crazy to see him dabble as a running back and outrun defenders.

Another impressive part of his game is that he’s just as good against the pass as he is the run. Bowen is a fantastic tackler for this stage of his development and will only get better as he continues to get older. He uses his speed off the edge to be a playmaker on special teams as well, Bowen times his jumps well and is able to get his hands on field goal attempts.

The commitment from the instate star is massive, Bowen should have an extremely successful Notre Dame career and has the potential to be viewed as highly as some recent Irish stars like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Manti Te’o.