Scout says Tim Tebow is 'better' this season, but there's still work to do

There’s hope for New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow to figure out this whole baseball thing. The quarterback turned minor-league outfielder has improved numbers at Double-A this season. In fact, Tebow’s performance has gotten to the point where one scout told the New York Post the 30-year-old Tebow “is better.”

What did the scout say about Tim Tebow?

The scout said Tebow “is better,” but then followed that up with a few sentences that make it clear Tebow still has work to do.

Per the New York Post:

“He is better,” the scout said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “He has shown the ability to hit the fastball. Not a double-plus fastball, but an average fastball. He has progressed. He still misses a lot of pitches down. The changeup, he doesn’t see at all.’’

So, yes. If you’re a big fan of Tebow, there are things to be encouraged about there. However, there are also words of caution. Tebow still doesn’t do some important things well. He’ll need to cut down on those flaws if he hopes to have success and move up the ladder.

Has Tim Tebow actually been better?

Yes, but that comes with some caveats. Tebow started out the season poorly. He improved slightly in May, though his numbers were still nothing to write home about. In June, however, he’s performed well. In 21 games during the month, Tebow is hitting .306/.348/.452.

Overall, though, Tebow’s numbers aren’t all that impressive. On the season, he’s hitting .256/.332/.396 over 207 at-bats. The average and on-base percentage are just OK. The slugging percentage is lacking, especially for a guy expected to hit for solid power.

Tebow’s recent success has come in just 21 games, which is a small sample. But if that really represents his growth as a player, and he can keep that up, he’ll be producing legitimately strong minor-league numbers as the season continues.

Story Continues

What’s next for Tim Tebow and the Mets?

Tebow is already 30, which means he’s on the wrong side of his baseball prime. If he’s going to make an impact in the majors, he’s going to have to show rapid improvement soon.

In the end, that may not matter. The Mets have shown a willingness to promote Tebow even when his performance hasn’t dictated it. Tebow is a big draw, and the organization knows that. Given how poorly the Mets have done this season, the team could need someone who helps them sell tickets in September.

Whether he’s hitting .300 or .215, Tebow does fit that bill.

Tim Tebow has been better at Double-A, but he’s not ready for more just yet. (AP Photo)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Why Conor McGregor’s bank account is suddenly the topic du jour

• What Kevin Durant’s reported opt-out really means for Warriors

• TV host makes racist gesture when South Korea saves Mexico

• Paul George to opt out of his contract and become a free agent

