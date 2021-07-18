Scout project brings wheelchair accessible tables to Fallenstein Field

Jul. 18—While volunteering for the Miracle League of North Mankato, Jon Luepke saw an opportunity to improve Fallenstein Field.

"I noticed the picnic tables they had weren't accessible for someone in a wheelchair to pull up next to or at the end of," he said.

The 17-year-old, who's working to become an Eagle Scout, set out to do something about it with his Boy Scout Troop #29 of North Mankato.

He and a team of fellow Scouts and leaders recently assembled and donated three wheelchair accessible picnic tables to the nonprofit. The tables feature overhangs on each end, allowing someone in a wheelchair to pull up underneath them rather than having to lean forward to reach the tabletop.

The service project was a chance to help the community while working toward becoming an Eagle Scout, said Luepke.

"It just feels good to see them in use," he said.

The senior at Mankato West High School started volunteering at the Miracle League's accessible softball and baseball leagues about three years ago. A friend and fellow Scout has special needs and played in Miracle League games, he said, which led him to start volunteering.

Luepke played baseball growing up, and the Miracle League allows children and adults with disabilities to have the same opportunities.

"It's just awesome to give back to the community, to see them glowing with excitement," he said.

Lloyd Lumber donated the wood used for the project, with Caswell Sports also offering assistance.

Now installed, the tables make the playground even more inclusive, said Amy Jordan, Miracle League development director. She praised Luepke for noticing a need and responding to it.

"They were a needed addition to the area that we didn't realize we were missing," she said. "The tables really add to that inclusiveness the field and the park bring to the community."

Luepke does a great job working with all the Miracle League athletes as well, she added.

"You can really tell the value of the time they get to spend with him on the field," she said.

The Miracle League organizes games four nights per week at Fallenstein Field, which has the accessible Fallenstein Playground right next to it. Teen league, which Luepke volunteers at, is on Thursdays.

The project brought Luepke one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout. He hopes to achieve the honor over the next couple of months while continuing to volunteer at Miracle League games.

