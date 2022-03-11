Scotty Pippen Jr.: 3 facts about the Vanderbilt basketball guard, Scottie Pippen's son

Scotty Pippen Jr. committed to Vanderbilt men's basketball while Bryce Drew was the Commodores' head coach, but he arrived to Jerry Stackhouse as the Vandy head coach.

Pippen has seen success playing for Stackhouse.

Here is some basic information about Scotty Pippen Jr.:

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 170 pounds

Age: 20 years old

Birthdate: Nov. 10, 2000

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

High school: Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles

Parents: Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen

Siblings: Preston, Justin and Sophia Pippen

Here are three more things to know about Scotty Pippen Jr.

Does Scottie Pippen's son play for Vanderbilt?

Yes, Vanderbilt men's basketball guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is the son of former NBA player Scottie Pippen.

Scottie Pippen was taken fifth overall in the 1987 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, and he was traded to the Chicago Bulls on draft night. He played for the Chicago Bulls from 1987-98 and in 2003-04, and he won six NBA titles with the Bulls. In addition to the Bulls, Pippen played for the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Scottie Pippen also won Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Scotty Pippen Jr. had a season high 33 against Kentucky

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) plays against Valparaiso in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. scored a season high 33 points with six rebounds and five assists against Kentucky on Feb. 2. He made 9-for-12 free throws but also had six turnovers and made 11 of 23 shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr. sophomore stats at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives past Arkansas guard Jimmy Whitt Jr. (33) and Arkansas guard Desi Sills (3) during a basketball game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC Basketball Tournament held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

During the 2020-21 season as a Vanderbilt sophomore, Scotty Pippen Jr. averaged 20.8 points per game with 4.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.77 steals a game. He was All-SEC first team and the Tennessee Sports Writers Association State Player of the Year.

Pippen Jr. scored at least 15 points in 11 straight games from Dec. 13-Jan. 30 ­ —the longest streak by a Vanderbilt player since John Jenkins in 2011-12 (19 straight)

He is the first Commodore since 2015 to record a double-double with points and assists and first Commodore since 2005 with 12 assists in a game with 18 points and 12 assists vs. Mississippi State (Jan. 9).

