Scottsdale youth golfers launch next chapter

May 22—Two Scottsdale youth golfers who participated in the Inaugural 2023 Scottsdale-Killarney Student Golf Exchange will pursue golfing alongside their college academics.

Oscar Uribe, graduating from Saguaro High School on May 23, has signed with New York University and will play on its varsity golf team. NYU's golf program calls Hendricks Golf Club, of Essex County, N.J., home "and provides world class facilities to help young golfers train and compete for championships," according to a release.

Raleigh Lard, graduating from Horizon High this week, will attend Hastings College, a private Presbyterian college in Hastings, Nebraska, a community of 25,000 people. Receiving both academic and golf scholarships, she will play for the Lady Broncos Golf Team while majoring in finance.

Sponsored by the Scottsdale Sister Cities Association, the goal of the Inaugural Scottsdale-Killarney Student Golf Exchange was to "educate world class ambassadors through golf."

Oscar began swinging a golf club at age 3 when an uncle gave him a plastic set of clubs. "He hasn't stopped swinging since," commented his mother, Sara Uribe.

While in Ireland last summer as part of the Golf Exchange, Oscar said he really appreciated the challenge to play links courses there, explaining, "I learned how to play in sand and wind."

"Growing up in Scottsdale has given me great opportunities — from golf to education." Oscar added. "I am very excited to announce my signing to further my academic and athletic career at New York University."

Raleigh began playing competitive golf in 2020 as a freshman at Horizon.

"I can't wait to further my education and continue my career in golf at Hastings College," she said. "I loved the campus at Hastings and the people were so welcoming and nice right when I visited. I loved the community and the cold weather as well."

The exchange provided many rich cultural perspectives on both sides of the ocean, while the youth experienced prestigious golfing venues such as the Killarney Golf and Fishing Club, Dooks Golf Links of Glenbeigh, Ireland, and Arizona's desert courses of We-Ko-Pa and Talking Stick Golf Courses.

As for other participants in the Student Golf Exchange, Aaryan Dwivedi, graduating from BASIS Scottsdale, is continuing to evaluate several post-secondary educational opportunities and Payton Connelly will serve as captain of the girls' golf team while a senior at SUSD's Arcadia High in the coming school year.

A recent episode of "Podsdale" features Payton relating the VIP treatment all the youth ambassadors received while representing Scottsdale abroad in June, 2023. Listen to the podcast at youtu.be/Setap6-rODY.