Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep wide receiver Cooper Perry commits to Oregon Ducks

Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep junior wide receiver Cooper Perry announced his intentions to play college football at Oregon on Wednesday at the school's courtyard.

Perry, rated by The Arizona Republic as the No. 3 prospect in the Big 150 2026 football recruiting class, said that he will enroll early at Oregon and get there in time for 2025 spring football with the Ducks.

Perry had Arizona State high on his recruiting list but after receivers coach Ra'Shaad Samples left ASU in Tempe to be Oregon's running backs coach, that helped influence Perry's ultimate decision.

"Coach Samples is my guy," Perry said to reporters. "Him being there, I know I'm going to be a better person."

Perry, who is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, said he felt this was the right moment, so he could focus on his senior season.

"It's my senior season and that goal to win the state championship with my boys in that last ride," Perry said.

Perry said he is hoping to make an impact at Oregon in the 2025 season.

"I'm going to work for it," he said. "At Oregon is a place where you're going to develop. Whether that's in year one, year two or year three, I'm going to go in and work for it. It's not something given to you. You have to work for it."

Notre Dame Prep Saints wide receiver Cooper Perry (10) carries the ball against the Brophy Prep Broncos during a game played at Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale on Sept. 22, 2023.

Perry has 159 career catches for 2,441 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Last season, he caught 72 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 TDs, after catching 78 passes for 1,100 yards and 20 TDS his sophomore season.

"I think it felt like home," Notre Dame Prep coach George Prelock said. "In his last visit, he really made a strong connection with the coaching staff there. They've been a perennial powerhouse year in and year out. Now in the Big Ten, he knows he's going to face some serious competition. He felt like that was the best place of getting to his dream and to the next level and provide a great education for him."

