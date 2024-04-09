Scottsdale mayor opposes potential Arizona Coyotes arena in north Phoenix: 'Not feasible, or welcome'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Coyotes are looking to buy state land in north Phoenix to build a new entertainment complex and arena, but the mayor of a bordering Valley city is expressing his opposition to the project.

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega penned an open letter, writing that the proposed venue "was presented without mention of market demand for a new entertainment venue disguised as a hockey arena, or congested highway access, or questionable arena zoning entitlement."

"The glitzy proposal was portrayed as the last gasp to keep hockey in Arizona," Ortega wrote.

Ortega also says the hundred acres that would be used for the complex near the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road would jeopardize industry in the city and that water and sewer infrastructure does not exist for such a venue. Ortega says that Scottsdale's "water assets are absolutely not available."

The mayor also took issue with the team's lagging attendance in the last 24 years, calling the proposal a "fantasy."

The Coyotes declined to comment on Ortega's letter. They previously said the proposed complex would cost taxpayers nothing and would generate more than 10,000 jobs and $15.5 billion in spending over 30 years.

The Coyotes play their home games at Arizona State University's Mullett Arena, which holds just 4,600 people. A proposed site for a new arena and entertainment district in Tempe was rejected by voters last year.

David Ortega's full letter

"Last week, the Arizona Coyotes developer team, rolled out the same fantasy renderings used in the Tempe mega arena and mixed-use site proposal, which was resoundingly defeated at the ballot box.

The proposed Phoenix version, bordering Scottsdale, was presented without mention of market demand for a new entertainment venue disguised as a hockey arena, or congested highway access, or questionable arena zoning entitlement. And the glitzy proposal was portrayed as the last gasp to keep hockey in Arizona.

The prospect of a rookie developer attempting to buy Arizona State Trust Land with absolutely no infrastructure on the Phoenix side of the 101/Scottsdale Road intersection at the doorstep of Scottsdale is not feasible, or welcome.

Why? The dream Coyote retail components sit too close to the retail lions of Scottsdale. The Greater Scottsdale Airpark area commercial giants have infrastructure and access in Scottsdale. The bare Arizona State Trust Land at the edge of Phoenix has no frontage roads and water and sewer lie miles away to the west. And as a condition of sale, the 100 acres of property must develop entirely the 64th Street off ramp for access.

As Scottsdale councilman in 2000 and now as mayor, I have seen the inside dealings when the Coyotes suddenly left Scottsdale in 2002, and recently as they vacated their former home ice in Glendale in 2022. The team is struggling at Arizona State University Mullet Arena, at less than 90% capacity. And coincidentally, there is a new measure at the 2024 Arizona Legislature which would permit surcharges, an on-site sales tax to boost viability for an arena such as the Coyotes organization now proposes.

In March, Arizona State Land Department officials met in my office, and I pointed out that all Scottsdale Road improvements from the 101 north are entirely in our city. There is zero infrastructure west of Scottsdale Road. I demanded that infrastructure for the proposed site, including water and sewer, be pulled from Phoenix assets along 56th Street to the west. Scottsdale Water assets are absolutely not available.

Furthermore, I have demanded that the 64th Street - AZ Loop 101 north exit be built out to serve the area, again to the west of Scottsdale Road. At our meeting, the Arizona State Land Department agreed that these requirements will be bundled with any successful bid for the property. I also met with the mayor of Phoenix who confirmed that all utilities must be extended from 56th Street.

I admire the hockey sport, Arizona Coyotes community involvement and phenomenal youth clubs at the Scottsdale Ice Den. But I along with City of Scottsdale staff will continue to monitor any actions that occur, and negative repercussions for Scottsdale. As it stands today, the fantasy hockey project must move west, away from Scottsdale."

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Map of where the land is located