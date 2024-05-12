Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue hosts 13th annual fishing tournament fundraiser

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County community gathered for the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad’s annual Bass Fishing Tournament, an event designed to raise money for the rescue squad.

From purchasing vital materials to acquiring resources, the fishing tournament is the only fundraiser each year to support their daily operations.

Family asking for prayers after home was damaged following EF3 tornado

“It’s very important for us to have funding to be able to buy the necessary equipment, safety equipment things we need to do the job,” Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad Captain Eddie Tigue said. “It helps support our operations from tornado coverage this year storm damage to lost hunters and lost hikers.”

Tigue says fishers from all over flock to Lake Guntersville at Goose Pond Colony casting their rods hoping the fish they catch will be enough for a cash prize.

Over 1,000 pounds of bass were weighed on Saturday. This year’s tournament winners Tracy Smith and Kyle Lusk say they look forward to this tradition each year and they’re thankful for the rescue squad’s daily efforts.

“It’s pretty fun, we’ve had good success in the past years in this tournament, but they just bit really good today,” Lusk said. “The rescue squad does a lot for everybody in the community and we appreciate everything they do,” Smith told News 19.

Bringing the people together for a day of competitive fun is what this fundraiser is all about.

For Kevin and Debra Shepard who took home the prize for the biggest bass catch of the day, they say it’s a testament to the people of Jackson County coming together to support their first responders.

“It’s just a great cause, I mean people in this town they bond together we all fish together, they’re are no strangers here, we practically know everybody in this town and we love it here,” Kevin said.

The fishing tournament has raised over $100,000 for the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad since it began over a decade ago.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.