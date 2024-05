Scottsboro boys and girls, Madison Academy boys, Whitesburg Christian girls win AHSAA state outdoor track and field titles

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WHNT) — The Scottsoboro boys and girls swept Class 5A state outdoor track and field titles on Saturday, capping off a successful 2023-24 season.

The boys completed the triple crown, also winning the cross country and indoor track and field titles, while the girls also won the indoor title. It’s the third straight boy’s state outdoor track and field title.

The Madison Academy boys won back-to-back Class 3A state titles, while the Whitesburg Christian girls won the Class 2A state championship.

One of the many North Alabama standouts was Scottsboro’s Caroline Sanders who won the 200-meter dash, high jump, triple jump, and long jump. The UAH signee set a state record of 20 feet, 1 inch in the long jump win.

Here are other individual state champs for North Alabama athletes:

Class 2A girls 3200 meters: Whitesburg Christian’s Anna Pierce

Class 4A girls pole vault: JPII’s Katie Lowe

Class 4A girls discus throw and javelin throw: Brooks’ Ellie Partrick

Class 5A girls 1600 meter and 3200 meter run: Lawrence County’s Katie Mae Coan

Class 5A girls 4×800 meter relay: Scottsboro

Class 5A girls pole vault: Arab’s Libby Chance

Class 6A girls shot put: Lee’s A’Cynthia Brown

Class 6A girls javelin throw: Fort Payne’s Cooper Garrett

Class 7A girls 200-meter dash: James Clemens’ Zaria Parker

Class 7A girls 400-meter dash: Bob Jones’ Alivia Urrutia

Class 7A girls shot put: Sparkman’s Charity Collier

Class 4A boys shot put: Deshler’s Jamarian Acklin

Class 4A boys discus throw: Brooks’ Tyler Haskovec

Class 5A boys 400-meter dash: Arab’s Bryant Beuoy

Class 5A boys 800-meter run: Scottsboro’s Stephen Jones

Class 5A boys high jump: Scottsboro’s Quincie Franklin

Class 5A boys pole vault: Scottsboro’s Craft Sanders

Class 5A boys shot put: Scottsboro’s Taygan Harris

Class 5A boys javelin throw: Russellville’s Tait Barnes

Class 6A boys 110-meter hurdles: Athens’ Jay’shon Ridgle

Class 7A boys 100, 200, and 400-meter dash: Bob Jones’ Jordan Urrutia

Class 7A boys 1600 meter run: Huntsville’s Eric Moore

Class 7A boys 4×400 meter relay: Bob Jones

Class 7A boys 4×800 meter relay: James Clemens

