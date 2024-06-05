Scott's injury turns renewed interest on safety battle

Jun. 4—INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen began his media availability Tuesday with an announcement he'd rather not make.

Second-year safety Daniel Scott tore his Achilles' tendon during practice last week and will miss the entire the 2024 season.

It's an especially difficult blow for Scott, who missed his rookie season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

Both injuries occurred in non-contact practices weeks prior to the start of training camp.

"He's a pro now," Steichen said. "Even when he got hurt last year, he was at every practice. He had a script in his hand. He was taking mental reps. And then he was going a hell of a job out here in OTAs, and then to have that happen to him again — I mean, it's a tough break.

"I think with anything, when stuff like that happens, just having a positive mindset (is key) as hard as it is. You see guys that come back from injuries that happen. You never want it to happen back-to-back years, right? But you've seen guys that have injuries throughout their careers, major injuries. It's a bump in the road for him, and he's going to have a positive outlook on it and attack that rehab like we all know he's going to."

A fifth-round pick out of California in 2023, Scott was competing with Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II for the starting free safety job.

It's a position many have circled as an area of concern for Indianapolis this offseason, but Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard have repeatedly expressed confidence in the talent on hand.

Cross has taken the majority of the first-team reps during practices open to the media, but the competition remains far from decided.

He started the final two games last season and finished with 39 tackles, one interception and two pass break-ups while appearing in all 17 games.

Retaining the starting role is clearly the 22-year-old's goal, but he's not focusing too far into the future.

"I just take it a day at a time," Cross said. "At the end of the day, whatever's gonna happen will happen. Control what I can control, let God handle the rest and everything will be straight."

Thomas is taking a similar approach after losing his starting job 15 games into last season.

He finished 2023 with 34 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups.

Thomas also started 10 games as a rookie in 2022 and had 52 tackles, four interceptions and six pass break-ups.

He's not dwelling on last year's decline while he competes to regain a starting role in 2024.

"I just look at just positions on defense in general," Thomas said. "Wherever I'm asked to play, then that's my job and that's where I'm gonna try to be the best at and try to be the starter at, different things like that. Just trying to go out there and just help the team make plays and help us get some wins."

One thing both defenders agree on is there's no need to bring in additional help from the outside.

Veteran starters Justin Simmons and Quandre Diggs are among those who remain available on the free-agent market, but Indianapolis thus far has chosen to stick with its youngsters at the top of the depth chart.

"It just shows what they expect out of us and how much they believe in us," Thomas said. "So it's on us to go out there and just prove them right."

Steichen did not rule out the possibility of an outside addition at safety. Nor did he suggest any move is imminent.

"We're always looking at stuff," he said. "We're always looking."

For now Indianapolis' gaze remains primarily on Cross and Thomas.

Steichen said the team is looking for growth from the young defenders.

"I think that's all guys," he said. "Just getting better every day and growing as players, communication on the backend. Going into Year 2, Year 3 in the system with (defensive coordinator) Gus (Bradley) being here, the communication should be pretty darn good over there. So I'm excited about that with all those guys."

Cross and Thomas are members of the same draft class.

Cross was a third-round pick in 2022 out of Maryland after the team traded up to select him 96th overall.

Thomas was taken in the seventh round (No. 239) out of Yale.

They've grown up in the franchise together, competing for snaps but also pushing each other to improve along the way.

Cross said their friendship remains solid as they battle to take the next step in their careers.

"We're cool," Cross said. "That's my guy. We're teammates at the end of the day. So I support him in everything he does, and that's that."