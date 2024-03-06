Scottish transfer gossip: Dougie Freedman, Liel Abada, Mohamed Diomande, Ange Postecoglou

Dougie Freedman and the BBC gossip graphic

Manchester United want former Scotland striker Dougie Freedman to become their new head of recruitment. (The Independent)

Avi Luzon, the president of Liel Abada's former club Maccabi Petah Tikva, has accused Celtic fans of treating the winger "disgustingly". (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have been left astonished by the decision to uphold Yang Hyun-Jun's red card - and are yet to be given a reason for their claim being dismissed. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes Brendan Rodgers might have overstepped the mark by name-checking VAR official John Beaton after Sunday's controversial Premiership game at Tynecastle. (The Scotsman)

Ivory Coast legends Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure are inspiring Ghana midfielder Mohamed Diomande to make a European mark with Rangers. (The Herald)

The back page of the Scottish edition of The Times, which features an article about former Rangers midfielder Paul Gascoigne

Mikey Johnston says the moment Celtic brought in their eighth winger with the signing of Nicolas Kuhn was when he knew his career was over at the club and that a loan to West Brom was the right move. (Daily Record)

Interim boss Neil Warnock admits Aberdeen's form is giving him sleepless nights. (Press & Journal)

Former Aberdeen defender Lee Mair believes St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson should be top of the Dons' wishlist. (Daily Record)

Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay's difficult period continued when the on-loan Liverpool defender failed to make manager Ian Evatt's Bolton squad for a fourth game in a row. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan, who will be 35 in the summer, has dismissed the prospect of retirement anytime soon. (The Courier)

Former Celtic youth star Aidan Borland is already training in the company of first-team stars such as Scotland midfielder John McGinn at Aston Villa. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou could bring his Tottenham Hotspur side to Scotland for a pre-season friendly before their three-game Asia tour this summer. (Football London)

The back page of the Evening Express, which splashes on Junior Hoilett's work ethic impressing Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock