Scottish transfer gossip: Cortes, Maatsen, Borges Rodrigues, Mofokeng, Clarke-Salter

[BBC]

The future of on-loan Rangers winger Oscar Cortes' is set to be ironed out between parent club Lens and the Ibrox side in the coming days. (CanalRCN via Daily Record)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed he wanted to bring Netherlands Under-21 left-back Ian Maatsen - poised to play in the Champions League final for Borussia Dortmund - to Rangers when he was manager. (Scottish Sun)

The agent of Australian winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues has teased a potential move to Rangers amid speculation over a move to Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Rangers are one of a number of top teams in Europe tracking Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng, 19. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic, one of a number of clubs linked with Queens Park Rangers defender Jake Clarke-Salter, would have to pay £7m to land the former England Under-21 international. (The Scotsman)

Former Ibrox winger Jamie Murphy cannot see John Lundstram staying at Rangers next season as the Englishman nears the end of his contract - with Ipswich Town and Trabzonspor linked with the midfielder. (Daily Record)

Steven Naismith is adamant he won't destroy squad unity at Heart of Midlothian by bloating the squad to tackle the demands of European football. (Daily Record)

Werder Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer will not be the man to replace Joe Hart in Celtic's goal after the 28-year-old signed a new long-term contract. (Scottish Sun)

Hamilton Academical youngster Lewis Latona is at the centre of a three-way battle for his signature next season with Sheffield United and Belgian top-tier side Beerschot joining Hull City in pursuit of the midfielder. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen's "unbelievable" defensive transformation - five clean sheets in a run of six Premiership games unbeaten - has been masterminded by interim boss Peter Leven, says defender Jack MacKenzie. (Press & Journal)

Dundee have no intention of giving up on their European dream despite the damaging defeat by St Mirren, says boss Tony Docherty. (The Courier)

Scotland fans will be free to chant and party at their final Euro 2024 group match against Hungary - after Germany eased its strict Sunday noise laws. (Scottish Sun)