Scottish raider Corach Rambler out-foxes rivals to win Grand National

Corach Rambler gave trainer Lucinda Russell and rider Derek Fox their second Grand National in six years, winning in impressive style after Saturday's race had been delayed due to animal rights protestors.

Fox -- who had just returned from injury -- eased alongside long-time leader Mister Coffey at the 30th and final fence to give Scotland their third win in the world's greatest steeplechase.

Fox and Russell combined with One For Arthur to win in 2017, with Rubstic Scotland's first winner in 1979.

For Fox it was a remarkable return to the saddle as he had suffered a serious shoulder injury in a dreadful fall nine days ago.

It was a case of deja vu, as prior to One For Arthur's win, he had broken his collarbone and wrist, only to make it back in time.

"He's just a phenomenal horse," said Fox of Corach Rambler.

"I can't believe it to be honest. He's the cleverest horse, so intelligent, he won so easily."

Fox, 30, returned to the winners enclosure grasping the Scottish flag to be greeted with raucous cheers.

Awaiting him was Russell, her boyfriend and eight-time champion jockey Peter Scudamore, and the owners, the seven-member Ramblers syndicate.

"It is very personal this one," gasped 56-year-old Russell.

"I will always remember One for Arthur, he was a brilliant horse, but this was very special.

"It is fantastic, fairytale stuff. They (the syndicate) have got themselves a very, very good horse.

"He is a very intelligent horse and when he jumped the last I just felt he would win."

One of the syndicate owners is 21-year-old student Cameron Sword who said: "Derek Fox rode a blinder. And Corach Rambler - what a horse. I'm lost for words.

"I'll be out in Liverpool tonight!"

Aintree management and the police reacted quickly to break up the protest shortly before the horses were to exit the saddling enclosure.

The police made 118 arrests -- including nine protesters who had managed to get onto the track -- while some spectators out on the course also helped prevent more people getting past security.

It prevented a repeat of the 1993 debacle when activists delayed the National and then two false starts led to the race being declared null and void.

Filling the minor places behind the 8/1 favourite were 20/1 shot Vanillier, with the Willie Mullins-trained Gaillard Du Mesnil third.

Last year's winner Noble Yeats had looked under pressure going out onto the second circuit but ran on strongly in the final stages under Sean Bowen to take fourth.

- 'Came to grief' -

The top weight Any Second Now -- third in 2021 and second last year -- was pulled up early on the second circuit, giving trainer Ted Walsh a miserable 73rd birthday.

Delta Work -- one of five runners for trainer Gordon Elliott -- exited at the 21st fence.

There was no joy either for 43-year-old jockey Davy Russell, who had come out of retirement in January to help Elliott after his stable jockey broke his leg.

However, Galvin and Russell came to grief at the first fence.

Another faller at the first, Hill Sixteen, suffered a fatal injury.

"Sadly, while racing in the Grand National, Hill Sixteen sustained an unrecoverable injury. Our sincere sympathies are with connections," said a Jockey Club spokesperson.

Of the 39 runners, just 17 finished.

Roi Mage gave 81-year-old trainer Patrick Griffin a great thrill by finishing seventh but the mantle of the oldest winning trainer remains with the late Ginger McCain.

Most famous for training three-time winner Red Rum, McCain was 73 when Amberleigh House won in 2004.

His trainer son Donald's runner, Minella Trump, could not bring home the prize 50 years after Red Rum's first victory, finishing 15th.

Bringing up the rear were Ain't That A Shame -- bringing together the 2021 winning team of trainer Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore -- who looked in great shape three fences out but faded badly to finish last.

