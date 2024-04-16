Scottish Premiership: Post-split fixtures announced

Celtic will host Rangers on 11 May - the third-last round of fixtures of the season - as the Scottish Premiership, enters its split.

Celtic lead by four points in the title race although Rangers have a chance to narrow the gap at Dundee on Wednesday.

The top two begin their final sequence of games next Sunday as defending champions Celtic visit Dens Park and Rangers travel to St Mirren.

Celtic finish at home to St Mirren and Rangers visit Hearts at the same time.

Bottom club Livingston host Ross County on Saturday, but are already 12 points adrift of their nearest relegation rivals.

Post-split Premiership fixtures:

(15:00 BST kick-offs unless shown)

Saturday, 27 April

Kilmarnock v Hearts

Aberdeen v Motherwell

Livingston v Ross County

St Johnstone v Hibernian

Sunday, 28 April

Dundee v Celtic

St Mirren v Rangers (12:30)

Saturday, 4 May

Celtic v Hearts

Dundee v St Mirren

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Motherwell v Livingston

Ross County v Hibernian

Sunday, 5 May

Rangers v Kilmarnock (13:00)

Saturday, 11 May

Celtic v Rangers (12:30)

Hearts v Dundee

St Mirren v Kilmarnock

Livingston v St Johnstone

Ross County v Motherwell

Sunday, 12 May

Hibernian v Aberdeen

Tuesday, 14 May

Rangers v Dundee (19:30)

Wednesday, 15 May

Kilmarnock v Celtic (19:30)

St Mirren v Hearts (19:45)

Aberdeen v Livingston (19:45)

Hibernian v Motherwell (19:45)

St Johnstone v Ross County (19:45)

Saturday, 18 May

Celtic v St Mirren (12:30)

Dundee v Kilmarnock (12:30)

Hearts v Rangers (12:30)

Sunday, 19 May