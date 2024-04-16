Advertisement

Scottish Premiership: Post-split fixtures announced

BBC
·1 min read

Celtic will host Rangers on 11 May - the third-last round of fixtures of the season - as the Scottish Premiership, enters its split.

Celtic lead by four points in the title race although Rangers have a chance to narrow the gap at Dundee on Wednesday.

The top two begin their final sequence of games next Sunday as defending champions Celtic visit Dens Park and Rangers travel to St Mirren.

Celtic finish at home to St Mirren and Rangers visit Hearts at the same time.

Bottom club Livingston host Ross County on Saturday, but are already 12 points adrift of their nearest relegation rivals.

Post-split Premiership fixtures:

(15:00 BST kick-offs unless shown)

Saturday, 27 April

  • Kilmarnock v Hearts

  • Aberdeen v Motherwell

  • Livingston v Ross County

  • St Johnstone v Hibernian

Sunday, 28 April

  • Dundee v Celtic

  • St Mirren v Rangers (12:30)

Saturday, 4 May

  • Celtic v Hearts

  • Dundee v St Mirren

  • Aberdeen v St Johnstone

  • Motherwell v Livingston

  • Ross County v Hibernian

Sunday, 5 May

  • Rangers v Kilmarnock (13:00)

Saturday, 11 May

  • Celtic v Rangers (12:30)

  • Hearts v Dundee

  • St Mirren v Kilmarnock

  • Livingston v St Johnstone

  • Ross County v Motherwell

Sunday, 12 May

  • Hibernian v Aberdeen

Tuesday, 14 May

  • Rangers v Dundee (19:30)

Wednesday, 15 May

  • Kilmarnock v Celtic (19:30)

  • St Mirren v Hearts (19:45)

  • Aberdeen v Livingston (19:45)

  • Hibernian v Motherwell (19:45)

  • St Johnstone v Ross County (19:45)

Saturday, 18 May

  • Celtic v St Mirren (12:30)

  • Dundee v Kilmarnock (12:30)

  • Hearts v Rangers (12:30)

Sunday, 19 May

  • Livingston v Hibernian

  • Motherwell v St Johnstone

  • Ross County v Aberdeen