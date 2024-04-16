Scottish Premiership: Post-split fixtures announced
Celtic will host Rangers on 11 May - the third-last round of fixtures of the season - as the Scottish Premiership, enters its split.
Celtic lead by four points in the title race although Rangers have a chance to narrow the gap at Dundee on Wednesday.
The top two begin their final sequence of games next Sunday as defending champions Celtic visit Dens Park and Rangers travel to St Mirren.
Celtic finish at home to St Mirren and Rangers visit Hearts at the same time.
Bottom club Livingston host Ross County on Saturday, but are already 12 points adrift of their nearest relegation rivals.
Post-split Premiership fixtures:
(15:00 BST kick-offs unless shown)
Saturday, 27 April
Kilmarnock v Hearts
Aberdeen v Motherwell
Livingston v Ross County
St Johnstone v Hibernian
Sunday, 28 April
Dundee v Celtic
St Mirren v Rangers (12:30)
Saturday, 4 May
Celtic v Hearts
Dundee v St Mirren
Aberdeen v St Johnstone
Motherwell v Livingston
Ross County v Hibernian
Sunday, 5 May
Rangers v Kilmarnock (13:00)
Saturday, 11 May
Celtic v Rangers (12:30)
Hearts v Dundee
St Mirren v Kilmarnock
Livingston v St Johnstone
Ross County v Motherwell
Sunday, 12 May
Hibernian v Aberdeen
Tuesday, 14 May
Rangers v Dundee (19:30)
Wednesday, 15 May
Kilmarnock v Celtic (19:30)
St Mirren v Hearts (19:45)
Aberdeen v Livingston (19:45)
Hibernian v Motherwell (19:45)
St Johnstone v Ross County (19:45)
Saturday, 18 May
Celtic v St Mirren (12:30)
Dundee v Kilmarnock (12:30)
Hearts v Rangers (12:30)
Sunday, 19 May
Livingston v Hibernian
Motherwell v St Johnstone
Ross County v Aberdeen