Scottish Premiership picks: Clement's Ibrox introduction, tasty Tynecastle tussle & Miovski's home comforts

Sorry to be the party pooper, but it's probably about time we pause the Euro 2024 qualification celebrations.

The Scottish Premiership returns after a memorable international break, during which Scotland booked their spot in Germany next summer without winning a game.

If you think that's daft, let's just wait and see what the country's top flight has got in store for us this weekend.

Here's your guide to week nine...

Game of the weekend - Hearts v Celtic

Brendan Rodgers makes his first trip to Tynecastle in over five years as the Premiership weekend comes to a close with a cracker on Sunday afternoon.

It's a ground the Northern Irishman had mixed fortunes at during his first spell in Scotland, winning three - one of which clinched a league title - and losing two of his five visits to Gorgie.

In fact, those two Tynecastle defeats make up 25% of the eight Premiership losses he has suffered as Celtic boss, who this week stressed the "difficult" challenge his side will face in the capital.

A 4-0 stuffing in December 2017 ended a record-breaking 69-game unbeaten run under Rodgers, but since then it's been just two Hearts wins in 22 meetings across all competitions.

With three victories from eight league matches this term, and a trip to Ibrox to come after hosting Celtic, Steven Naismith's men have shown signs of clicking into gear but remain inconsistent.

A statement result on Sunday may well kick serious life into a stuttering start, but it will take a monumental effort against a Celtic side who have dropped just two points from a possible 24 this season.

Player to watch - Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen)

There's just something about Pittodrie and Aberdeen's number nine.

Bojan Miovski goes into Saturday night's encounter with Dundee having scored 18 of his 20 Premiership goals in the Granite City. All three of his assists have also come in home league games.

There's no doubting that the North Macedonia striker is the Dons' danger man, with the eight strikes to his name already this season adding to the 18 he tallied across all competitions last term.

The 24-year-old has also been directly involved in 50% of Aberdeen's 10 league goals this campaign, but the forward wasn't able to provide a decisive moment in a goalless draw with bottom club St Johnstone last time out.

Perhaps that points to an over-reliance on the striker, who exudes the confidence of a player happy to carry weight on his shoulders, therefore don't be surprised to see him back on the scoresheet when he faces another struggling side this weekend.

Manager in the spotlight - Philippe Clement (Rangers)

Welcome to the bonkers world of Scottish football, Philippe. Your first assignment: Hibernian at home.

Of late, there seems to be something that brings these sides together when a new Rangers manager takes the helm at Ibrox.

Michael Beale's debut was a thrilling 3-2 win last December. Giovanni van Bronckhorst watched from the stand as Martin Boyle's hat-trick sent Hibs to the League Cup final a year prior. Even Mark Warburton's reign started with a 6-2 Challenge Cup victory at Easter Road in 2015.

More of the same drama would be lovely on Saturday - but Clement needs results, not madness.

The Belgian said he was "not a magician" at his unveiling earlier this week, but he will need to work some magic fast if he's to claw back a seven-point deficit on leaders Celtic.

A debut win would narrow that gap to four for at least 24 hours, but he will need to get the better of another fairly recent addition to the Premiership in Nick Montgomery, who remains unbeaten after his first five games.

A wild 83-second comeback in a belting Edinburgh derby highlighted the character the new Hibs boss has already instilled, and similar will be required if they are to taking anything off an opponent they haven't beaten in 19 league meetings.