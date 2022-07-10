Scottish Open payout: Xander Schauffele wins second straight, cashes $1.4 million

Xander Schauffele didn't just win his second straight PGA Tour title – and third since the Masters – he cashed yet another million-dollar check.

Schauffele won the Scottish Open by a shot over Kurt Kitayama on Sunday at the Renaissance Club, two weeks after winning the Travelers, and collected $1.4 million for his performance.

After winning $1.494 million at the Travelers, Schauffele has made nearly $3 million in his last two starts.

Here is a full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for Schauffele and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Scottish: