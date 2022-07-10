Scottish Open payout: Xander Schauffele wins second straight, cashes $1.4 million

Xander Schauffele didn't just win his second straight PGA Tour title – and third since the Masters – he cashed yet another million-dollar check.

Schauffele won the Scottish Open by a shot over Kurt Kitayama on Sunday at the Renaissance Club, two weeks after winning the Travelers, and collected $1.4 million for his performance.

After winning $1.494 million at the Travelers, Schauffele has made nearly $3 million in his last two starts.

Here is a full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for Schauffele and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Scottish:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Xander Schauffele

500

1,400,000

2

Kurt Kitayama

300

876,000

3

Joohyung Kim

0

525,200

4

Patrick Cantlay

123

362,000

4

Tommy Fleetwood

123

362,000

6

Jamie Donaldson

0

243,700

6

Matt Fitzpatrick

89

243,700

6

Cameron Tringale

89

243,700

6

Brandon Wu

89

243,700

10

Dean Burmester

0

157,800

10

Thomas Detry

0

157,800

10

Rasmus Hojgaard

0

157,800

10

Alex Smalley

64

157,800

10

Cameron Smith

64

157,800

10

Jordan Spieth

64

157,800

16

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

46

104,900

16

Wyndham Clark

46

104,900

16

Doug Ghim

46

104,900

16

Max Homa

46

104,900

16

Maverick McNealy

46

104,900

16

Joaquin Niemann

46

104,900

16

Ryan Palmer

46

104,900

16

Jason Scrivener

0

104,900

24

Stewart Cink

33

73,400

24

Branden Grace

0

73,400

24

Tyrrell Hatton

33

73,400

24

Thriston Lawrence

0

73,400

24

Jordan L Smith

0

73,400

24

Sami Valimaki

0

73,400

30

Maximilian Kieffer

0

58,100

30

Mikko Korhonen

0

58,100

30

Troy Merritt

24

58,100

30

Alex Noren

24

58,100

30

Thorbjørn Olesen

0

58,100

30

Gary Woodland

24

58,100

36

Keith Mitchell

18

46,033

36

Matthieu Pavon

0

46,033

36

Rafa Cabrera Bello

0

46,033

36

James Morrison

0

46,033

36

Jhonattan Vegas

18

46,033

36

Fabrizio Zanotti

0

46,033

42

Alexander Björk

0

37,200

42

Harris English

12

37,200

42

Russell Knox

12

37,200

42

Adrian Otaegui

0

37,200

42

Connor Syme

0

37,200

47

Adri Arnaus

0

28,150

47

Rickie Fowler

8

28,150

47

Ryan Fox

0

28,150

47

Dylan Frittelli

8

28,150

47

Rikard Karlberg

0

28,150

47

Matt Kuchar

8

28,150

47

David Law

0

28,150

47

Sebastian Soderberg

0

28,150

55

Haotong Li

0

23,280

55

Jon Rahm

6

23,280

55

Nick Taylor

6

23,280

55

Ashun Wu

0

23,280

59

Matthew Jordan

0

21,840

59

J.J. Spaun

5

21,840

61

Marcus Armitage

0

20,160

61

Corey Conners

4

20,160

61

Nacho Elvira

0

20,160

61

Ewen Ferguson

0

20,160

61

Marc Warren

0

20,160

66

Sam Burns

4

17,440

66

Sean Crocker

0

17,440

66

Justin Harding

0

17,440

69

Charley Hoffman

3

17,040

69

Justin Rose

3

17,040

71

Chris Kirk

3

16,800

72

Guido Migliozzi

0

16,640

