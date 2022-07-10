Scottish Open payout: Xander Schauffele wins second straight, cashes $1.4 million
Xander Schauffele didn't just win his second straight PGA Tour title – and third since the Masters – he cashed yet another million-dollar check.
Schauffele won the Scottish Open by a shot over Kurt Kitayama on Sunday at the Renaissance Club, two weeks after winning the Travelers, and collected $1.4 million for his performance.
After winning $1.494 million at the Travelers, Schauffele has made nearly $3 million in his last two starts.
Here is a full breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for Schauffele and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Scottish:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Xander Schauffele
500
1,400,000
2
Kurt Kitayama
300
876,000
3
Joohyung Kim
0
525,200
4
Patrick Cantlay
123
362,000
4
Tommy Fleetwood
123
362,000
6
Jamie Donaldson
0
243,700
6
Matt Fitzpatrick
89
243,700
6
Cameron Tringale
89
243,700
6
Brandon Wu
89
243,700
10
Dean Burmester
0
157,800
10
Thomas Detry
0
157,800
10
Rasmus Hojgaard
0
157,800
10
Alex Smalley
64
157,800
10
Cameron Smith
64
157,800
10
Jordan Spieth
64
157,800
16
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
46
104,900
16
Wyndham Clark
46
104,900
16
Doug Ghim
46
104,900
16
Max Homa
46
104,900
16
Maverick McNealy
46
104,900
16
Joaquin Niemann
46
104,900
16
Ryan Palmer
46
104,900
16
Jason Scrivener
0
104,900
24
Stewart Cink
33
73,400
24
Branden Grace
0
73,400
24
Tyrrell Hatton
33
73,400
24
Thriston Lawrence
0
73,400
24
Jordan L Smith
0
73,400
24
Sami Valimaki
0
73,400
30
Maximilian Kieffer
0
58,100
30
Mikko Korhonen
0
58,100
30
Troy Merritt
24
58,100
30
Alex Noren
24
58,100
30
Thorbjørn Olesen
0
58,100
30
Gary Woodland
24
58,100
36
Keith Mitchell
18
46,033
36
Matthieu Pavon
0
46,033
36
Rafa Cabrera Bello
0
46,033
36
James Morrison
0
46,033
36
Jhonattan Vegas
18
46,033
36
Fabrizio Zanotti
0
46,033
42
Alexander Björk
0
37,200
42
Harris English
12
37,200
42
Russell Knox
12
37,200
42
Adrian Otaegui
0
37,200
42
Connor Syme
0
37,200
47
Adri Arnaus
0
28,150
47
Rickie Fowler
8
28,150
47
Ryan Fox
0
28,150
47
Dylan Frittelli
8
28,150
47
Rikard Karlberg
0
28,150
47
Matt Kuchar
8
28,150
47
David Law
0
28,150
47
Sebastian Soderberg
0
28,150
55
Haotong Li
0
23,280
55
Jon Rahm
6
23,280
55
Nick Taylor
6
23,280
55
Ashun Wu
0
23,280
59
Matthew Jordan
0
21,840
59
J.J. Spaun
5
21,840
61
Marcus Armitage
0
20,160
61
Corey Conners
4
20,160
61
Nacho Elvira
0
20,160
61
Ewen Ferguson
0
20,160
61
Marc Warren
0
20,160
66
Sam Burns
4
17,440
66
Sean Crocker
0
17,440
66
Justin Harding
0
17,440
69
Charley Hoffman
3
17,040
69
Justin Rose
3
17,040
71
Chris Kirk
3
16,800
72
Guido Migliozzi
0
16,640