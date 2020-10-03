The Scottish Open looks downright miserable — but there are some big names at the top

The names are familiar. So is the weather — if you’re Scottish.

While the PGA Tour is enjoying near-perfect weather conditions at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, the climes aren’t quite as inviting at this week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, one of the legs of the European Tour’s Rolex Series.

The third round from the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, included a healthy dose of rain and temperatures in the low 50s.

This didn’t come as a surprise, however. Ian Poulter, who now lives in Florida, told the Irish Times on Friday that he was expecting nasty conditions for the weekend.

Scottish Open: Leaderboard

“The weather forecast looks horrific, 20 mph winds and a couple of inches of rain. You can be blown off the course easily, but we’re at the right end of the leaderboard to try and batten down the hatches, dig in deep and hold strong as much as you possibly can,” Poulter said.





The weather hasn’t slowed Poulter, however. He was in the lead at the turn in the third round, tied with fellow Brit Robert Rock at 11 under. Others in contention included Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood, who were all within striking distance. Here’s the leaderboard.

The weather isn’t expected to clear up for Sunday’s final round — the forecast includes more wind, more rain and a high temperature somewhere in the 50s.

if you wanna watch pro golfers look really bad, crazy storm at the scottish open right now. on golf channel. — Paul Rosenberg (@PaulsRandomness) October 3, 2020





So good to see the pros playing in our fairly normal weather conditions @ScottishOpen #RolexSeries — mattshipton (@mattmrs31) October 3, 2020





🎥Bob MacIntyre carded an impressive 3 under par 68 at The Scottish Open in East Lothian today despite some wild weather. He told our Sports Reporter @davegalloway83 how much difference the wind and rain made. 🔊MORE: https://t.co/QzUzZ7SxIr pic.twitter.com/Sp4k5ltB4y — Radio Borders News (@yourbordersnews) October 3, 2020









Related