Scottish League Cup prizes to reach new high next season

A record-breaking £3.5m-plus in prize money and TV cash will be paid out to clubs playing in next season's Scottish League Cup.

It means a 14% increase from this season's Viaplay Cup, won by Rangers, when it is rebranded as the Premier Sports Cup.

The announcement was made by Scottish Professional Football League organisers ahead of Wednesday's group-stage draw.

Next season's cup winners will receive £400,000, while each participating club is guaranteed to receive at least £30,000.

That is an increase of 25% from this season and compares to £7,000 when the SPFL came into being in 2012-13.

In addition, any club taking part in a match selected for live broadcast by Premier Sports will receive a TV facility fee of £18,000 in the first-round group stage - and £30,000 in the later rounds.

Having accepted invitations to take part, Buckie Thistle and Brechin City, who were the top two in this season's Highland League, and Lowland League champions East Kilbride will be involved in Wednesday's draw.

Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian, Kilmarnock and St Mirren, who have all qualified for European competition, will not be included until the knock-out stage.