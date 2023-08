Scottish League 2 ins & outs - who has moved in summer 2023?

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

In: Reise Peggie, defender (Kelty Hearts); Angus Mailer (Elgin City); Dean Watson, forward (East Stirlingshire); Jason Jarvis, midfielder (University of Stirling); Smart Osadolor, forward (St Cadoc's); Andrew Logan, forward; Michael Wilson, goalkeeper.

Out: Zach Khan, midfielder (Musselburgh Athletic, loan to permanent); Dean Brett (Tranent); Scott Gray (Tranent); Alan Horne (Tranent); Christopher Kane; Kevin Smith; Kieran Hall (Dundonald Bluebell, loan to permanent); Sean Hancock, midfielder; Mark Weir, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Corey O'Donnell, forward (Motherwell); Aaron Arnott, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Kieran Mithell, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Paddy Martin, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Andy Rodden, defender (Clyde).

Clyde

In: Logan Dunachie, defender (Motherwell); Josh McCulloch, defender (Hibernian); Cameron Mulvanny, forward (Kilmarnock); Jon Craig, defender (Kilmarnock, loan to permanent); Ross Forbes, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Stuart Carswell, midfielder (Dumbarton); Jack Leighfield, goalkeeper (Albion Rovers); Fraser Malcolm, forward (Caledonian Locomotives); Conor Scullion, midfielder (Fauldhouse United); Dylan Duncan, forward (Glasgow University).

Loan in: Kian Leslie, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Ji Stevenson, midfielder (Partick Thistle).

Out: Ryan Mullen, goalkeeper (Greenock Morton); Cameron Salkeld, midfielder (Darlington); Kyle Doherty, forward (Queen of the South, undisclosed); Kurtis Roberts, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Ross Cunningham, forward (Kelty Hearts); Conner Duthie, midfielder (Peterhead); Olly McDonald, forward (Stranraer); Paul Kennedy, midfielder (Open Door Broomhill); Brian McLean, defender (retired to head coach); Steven Thicot, defender; Joshua Bradley-Hurst, goalkeeper; Andy Rodden, defender.

Loan ended: Rico Quitongo, defender (Queen of the South); Ryan McGeever, defender (Dumbarton).

Dumbarton

In: Greig Young, defender (Raith Rovers); Carlo Pignatiello, defender (Greenock Morton); Matthew Shiels, defender (Hamilton Academical); Michael Ruth, defender (Queen of the South); Mark Durnan, defender (Alloa Athletic); Sean Crighton, defender (Stenhousemuir); Blair Malcolm, defender (Albion Rovers); Tony Wallace, midfielder (Annan Athletic); James Hilton, midfielder (Stranraer); Callum Wilson, midfielder (Albion Rovers).

Out: Russell McLean, forward (Edinburgh City); Gregor Buchanan, defender (Stenhousemuir); Joe McKee, midfielder (Peterhead); Stuart Carswell, midfielder (Clyde); Callum Wilson, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Ally Love, forward; Martin McNiff, defender; Ryan McGeever, defender; John Gemmell, forward; Edin Lynch, defender.

Loan ended: Peter Grant, defender (Clyde).

East Fife

In: Jacob Comerford, defender (Dundee United); Brian Easton, defender (Hamilton Academical); Gregor Nicol, forward (Queen's Park); Nathan Austin, forward (Kelty Hearts, undisclosed); Ross Philp, midfielder (Kelty Hearts); Sean Docherty, defender (Gala Fairydean Rovers).

Out: Aaron Steele (Arbroath, undisclosed); Rabin Omar, midfielder (Open Door Broomhill); Lucas Williamson, defender (Sauchie Juniors, loan to permanent); Adam Mansouri, forward.

Loan ended: Connor Young, forward (Rangers); Alex Ferguson, midfielder (St Johnstone); Taylor Steven, forward (St Johnstone); Aidan Denholm, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Aidan Quinn, defender (Montrose).

Elgin City

In: Ross Draper, manager; Nathan Cooney, defender (Brechin City); Ben Barron, forward (Forres Mechanics).

Loan in: Blair McKenzie, defender (Aberdeen); Liam Harvey, forward (Aberdeen); Matty Wright, forward (Ross County); Ryan MacLeman, midfielder (Ross County); Connall Ewan, defender (Ross County).

Out: Kane Hester, forward (Montrose, undisclosed); Angus Mailer, defender (Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic); Darryl McHardy, defender (Buckie Thistle); Aiden Sopel, midfielder (Fraserburgh); Jamie Tinnock, defender (Deveronvale).

Loan ended: Evan Towler, defender (Aberdeen); Aaron Reid, forward (Aberdeen); Tom Findlay, midfielder (Dundee); Andy Tod, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic).

Loan out: Oliver Kelly, goalkeeper (Lossiemouth).

Forfar Athletic

In: Zach Paris, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian); Finn Robson, midfielder (Dundee United, loan to permanent); Stuart Morrison, defender (Queen of the South); Matty Allan, defender (Montrose); Mark Whatley, midfielder (Montrose); Kieran Inglis, midfielder (Brechin City); Joshua Skelly, forward (Broughty Ferry Athletic); Ryan Paterson, midfielder (Lochee United).

Loan in: Euan Mutale, forward (Dundee).

Out: Stefan McCluskey, midfielder (Kelty Hearts); Kyle Hutton; Matty Aitken, forward (Stenhousemuir); Ben Armour; Mark Docherty, Nathan Flanagan; Lewis Sanderson; Craig Slater, midfielder (Arbroath).

Loan ended: Adam Hutchinson, defender (Dundee United); Finn Robson, midfielder (Dundee United); Darren Watson, midfielder (Dundee United); Logan Dunachie, defender (Motherwell); Max Gillies, defender (Queen's Park).

Peterhead

In: Arran Smith, midfielder (Aberdeen); Caleb Goldie, defender (Celtic); Kieran Shanks, forward (Arbroath, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Scott Ross, defender (Cove Rangers, undisclosed); Connor Duthie, midfielder (Clyde); Joe McKee, midfielder (Dumbarton); Jordan Armstrong, defender (Cowdenbeath); Kieran Gibbons, midfielder (Open Door Broomhill); Robert Ward, forward (Inverurie Locos).

Loan in: Aaron Reid, forward (Aberdeen).

Out: John Allan, midfielder (Turriff United); Paul Dixon, defender; Glenn Gabriel, midfielder; Daniel Fosu, midfielder; Josh Oyinsan, forward; Boris Melingui, forward; Enock Walusimbi, defender; Kevin Joshua, defender; Cody McLeod, midfielder; Robbie Scullion, midfielder; Prince Asare, midfielder; Elie Ikwa, defender.

Loan ended: Layton Bisland, defender (Dundee United); Jack Wilkie, defender (Dundee); Jack MacIver, midfielder (Formartine United).

Loan out: Arran Smith, midfielder (Buchanhaven Hearts).

The Spartans

In: Paul Watson, defender (Falkirk); James Craigen, midfielder (Edinburgh); Danny Denholm, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Ayrton Sonkur, defender (Albion Rovers).

Out: Sebastian Mrowczynski, forward (Preston Athletic).

Loan out: Josh Laing, defender (Penicuik Athletic).

Stenhousemuir

In: Kinlay Bilham, defender (Ayr United); Darren Jamieson, goalkeeper (Kelty Hearts); Gregor Buchanan, defender (Dumbarton); Matty Aitken, forward (Forfar Athletic); James Berry, midfielder (University of Stirling); Jordan Kirkpatrick, midfielder (Darvel); Ross Meechan, defender (Darvel); Ross Taylor, midfielder (Auchinleck Talbot).

Loan in: Marley Sweenie-Rowe, defender (Dundee).

Out: Adam Corbett, defender (Kelty Hearts); Adam Corbett, defender (Kelty Hearts); Ross Forbes, midfielder (Clyde); Sean Crighton, defender (Dumbarton); Tam Orr, forward (Stranraer); Michael Miller (Open Door Broomhill); Daniel Higgins, defender (Open Door Broomhill); Jay Cantley, goalkeeper (Gala Fairydean Rovers); Jordan Lowdon, defender; Conor Brennan, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Kian Spiers, midfielder (Motherwell); Jacob Blaney, defender (Hibernian); Callum Yeats, defender (Queen's Park); Gavin Reilly, forward (Queen of the South).

Stranraer

In: James Dolan, midfielder (Ayr United); Olly McDonald, forward (Clyde); Tam Orr, forward (Stenhousemuir); Ben Armour, forward (Forfar Athletic); Cammy Williamson, defender (Annan Athletic); Kyle Fleming, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Ben Hughes, midfielder (East Kilbride); Martin McDonald, goalkeeper (Hurlford United); Deryn Lang, forward (Lanark United).

Out: James Hilton, midfielder (Dumbarton); Luke Scullion, goalkeeper (Open Door Broomhill); Sam Ellis, defender (Open Door Broomhill); Anton Brady, midfielder (St Cadoc's YC); Craig Malcolm, forward; Ikechi Eze, midfielder; Luke Watt, defender.

Loan ended: Matty Connelly, goalkeeper (Motherwell); Aaron Brown, forward (Kilmarnock); Finn Ecrepont, defender (Ayr United); Jonny Ngandu, midfielder (Hamilton Academical).