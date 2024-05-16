Scottish home comforts helped me find form - MacIntyre

Robert McIntyre is enjoying himself after an impressive opening day at the US PGA Championship [Getty Images]

Robert MacIntyre revealed a return home to Scotland brought out the form that saw him shoot an impressive five under par on day one of the US PGA Championship.

The 27-year-old finished his round tied with Rory McIlroy, four shots behind early leader Xander Schauffele, as the action got under way at Valhalla.

The Oban golfer said a return home was a key factor in him picking up his game in recent weeks after struggling with life in America.

"To be honest, I think it was spending some time back at home in Scotland," he said after his round.

"It's no secret I've been living in America. It's been tough. It's not like Oban. When I go back home, it's a lot of friends and family you get to spend time with - everyone that's close to me and really cares for me.

"When I'm in America, it's just me, my girlfriend, and we're trying to live as good a life as we can. But it's difficult when we're both so close to family and friends.

"I got three weeks at home there and hardly touched the golf clubs, done some stupid stuff and just enjoyed myself."

MacIntyre has brought a little touch of home with him to Kentucky for this week's tournament after his mother flew out to join his team.

"She's cooking and cleaning for my whole team - I'm having too many cakes and desserts this week," he said.

"But we're having a good time. When I can be around friends, family, people closest to me, people that actually care about me, they speak to me as Bob the human rather than Bob the golfer.

"I think that's when I'm at my happiest, when I'm not talking about golf, golf, golf. Life is actually more important than what I'm doing out here."

Robert MacIntyre and caddie Mike Burrow eye the 16th green [Getty Images]

The left-hander's opening round of 66 included three birdies on his front nine with two more coming home.

"I got off to a nice start on a tough stretch of holes, and I just kept pushing and pushing," he said.

"Mike, my caddie, did well in managing me when I was out of position. It's not just a golf course that you can go straight at things. It's a golf course that you need to think about when you're out of position."

So far MacIntyre has had a solid start to the year on the PGA Tour, making the top 10 in two of his 13 tournaments so far, which has given him food for thought on his future.

"I'm trying to keep my tour card - I'm more than happy playing the PGA Tour," he said.

"For me, I'm just trying to work out life, to be honest. This year was for working that out.

"If I'd come in and played great at the start of the year, then you know what? Probably living in Orlando is going to be great. But I didn't. I came in; I didn't play great.

"But a season can change in a heartbeat, and I don't really worry about the past. I try and look forward and try and improve what I'm doing."