Scottish heritage fuels transfer Drake Metcalf in battle to start for UCF

Drake Metcalf wears his family’s Scottish culture on his sleeve.

The green Celtic cross that adorns his right shoulder and peeks out from his UCF jersey is a badge of honor and a reminder of the redshirt junior offensive lineman’s origins.

“I take my culture seriously,” said Metcalf, 6-2, 290 pounds.

UCF’s depth creates next-level competition needed to compete in Big 12

So seriously that the Southern California native learned to play the bagpipes to honor his departed grandfather.

“My grandfather served in World War II, and when he passed away I was about 12,” Metcalf recalled. “We had the bagpipes at his funeral — for a military funeral — and something inside of me when I heard them being played, honoring my grandpa, set a fire inside my heart.”

Metcalf’s musical teaching took him to Tress Maksimuk, also known as the Dark Isle Bagpiper, whose work includes providing music for the TV show Outlander. The lessons occurred over FaceTime: Metcalf from his Orange County, Calif., home and Maksimuk from the United Kingdom.

UCF’s Jarrad Baker rebounds from injuries, rediscovers himself at receiver

“She’s a phenomenal human being and a prominent bagpiper,” said Metcalf.

Music aside, Metcalf embraced the ideology behind the bagpipes and their ties to the military.

Metcalf’s grandfather, Leslie, served in the Army and was stationed in India during the second war and bagpipes were used in so many situations for war.

“They were playing the bagpipes and marching into war,” he said. “It goes back way before that medieval times and even before that. I’m listening to the bagpipes before [football] games. I also listen to the battle chants. It’s just really cool to be able to prepare for the game and lock into the mental side and go ready for war.

UCF freshman Dylan Rizk makes strides in fall camp while playing catch-up in backup QB battle

“The bagpipes have grown into something that’s a characteristic of me that people know.”

Metcalf’s musical talents extend beyond the bagpipes. He’s also proficient in guitar, five-string banjo and violin.

“I have a bunch of instruments that I enjoy playing,” he said.

On the field, Metcalf has been adapting to his new home after transferring from Stanford in January. A 3-star player from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) appeared in 15 games during three seasons with the Cardinal.

“I was on track to finish at Stanford a year early and realized my capabilities and potential would be a better fit elsewhere. So I thought, ‘Why not?’” Metcalf said of transferring. “The whole recruiting process was great.

“I want to play for a big-name football team. I want to play for a team with fans cheering the guys on every weekend.”

He said the move to the Big 12 was one of the reasons why he chose UCF. He also pointed to the instability in the Pac-12

The impending departures of USC, UCLA, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have left the league with four members: Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State.

The recent realignment moves were not surprising to Metcalf.

“The writing was on the wall hearing about USC and UCLA leaving to go to the Big Ten,” he said. “Everyone had that feeling in the back of their mind. Our time at Stanford was rough. We had a couple of bad seasons and it was tough to be there with that.”

He is one of 18 transfers to join UCF and one of four offensive linemen, along with Bula Schmidt (Fresno State), Amari Kight (Alabama) and Marcellus Marshall (Kent State).

Metcalf, Schmidt and redshirt freshman Caden Kitler have been competing to start at center for the Knights.

“When you have three guys that are good at a position and they’re fighting for that same position, it’s going to make you play the best you possibly can,” said Metcalf.

Added offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw: “The bottom line is you’re seeing a lot of strides. We’ve got three guys at that position and we’re going to continue to compete and they all have got to get ready to play.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.