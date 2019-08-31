"Scottish Hammer" wins Browns punting job over vet Colquitt

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Browns undrafted rookie punter Jamie Gillan, nicknamed ''The Scottish Hammer,'' has beaten out veteran Britton Colquitt.

Gillan won the starting job with solid performances in the past two preseason games, but it's still surprising the Browns would take him over Colquitt, who was a Pro Bowl alternate last season and has spent nine seasons in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl ring with Denver.

With his long hair and thick Scottish accent, Gillan, who looks like he just walked off a ''Game of Thrones'' set, has quickly become a fan favorite in Cleveland. He has a booming right leg and had a 74-yard punt in an exhibition game against Indianapolis.

Colquitt played three years with the Browns, and last season set a team record with 32 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Gillan has also improved his holding skills and said Thursday night he was excited about being paired with fellow rookie kicker Austin Seibert, who made the roster over incumbent Greg Joseph.

A fifth-round pick from Oklahoma, Seibert got off to a brutal start in training camp but made a small adjustment in his technique and came on strong when it mattered most, making all six field-goal tries in Cleveland's last two exhibition games.

The Browns were busy before Saturday's 4 p.m. cut-down deadline as general manager John Dorsey pulled off two more trades.

First, he acquired speedy wide receiver Taywan Taylor from Tennessee for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. The Browns will host the Titans in the Sept. 8 opener.

Taylor was a third-round pick in 2017. The 5-foot-11, 203-pounder has 53 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns in 29 games, but he's struggled with consistency and drops.

Dorsey also added depth to his offensive line, acquiring guard Justin McCray from Green Bay for an undisclosed pick next year. McCray has made 13 starts and played in 25 regular-season games.

The Browns released a few notable players, including wide receiver and former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller, tight end Seth DeValve and wide receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, a longshot who had lied his way into a workout with the Browns and returned a punt for a TD in his first preseason game.

