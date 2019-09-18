Scottish Hammer wins AFC special teams player of the week

Browns punter Jamie Gillan has become a minor NFL celebrity in his brief time in the league, and he’s adding to that celebrity status.

Gillan, the former rugby player known as the Scottish Hammer, was named AFC special teams player of the week.

In Monday night’s win over the Jets, Gillan punted six times and five of them landed inside the 20-yard line. His punts routinely flipped field position and kept the Jets on their own end of the field for most of the night.

Through two weeks of the season, Gillan has an NFL-high eight punts inside the 20-yard line, and he still hasn’t kicked one into the end zone for a touchback. He learned how to punt not just with distance but with accuracy while playing rugby, and he’s applying it well as a rookie in the NFL.