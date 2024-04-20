Scottish Grand National 2024: Willie Mullins' Macdermott wins in photo finish

Macdermott was ante-post favourite at one stage before drifting out to 18-1 [PA Media]

Macdermott won the Scottish Grand National by the finest of margins after a thrilling photo finish at Ayr.

Surrey Quest (20-1), ridden by Toby Lawes, was just pipped on the line following a late push.

The win for the Willie Mullins-trained Macdermott (18-1) came a week after the Irish trainer took the Grand National at Aintree with I Am Maximus.

The Irishman is now in pole position to be named champion jumps trainer with one week of the season remaining.

Macdermott's jockey Danny Mullins, Willie's nephew, timed his charge perfectly, overtaking pre-race favourite Mr Vango four fences out before holding off Surrey Quest in the closing straight.

The horse became the first six-year-old to win the race since Earth Summit 30 years ago and was the first of four Mullins-trained mounts in the first six finishers.

Jamie Snowden's Git Maker - the lowest-priced finisher at 8-1 - came third while Mullins-trained Klarc Kent (50-1), Ontheropes (66-1) and Spanish Harlem (12-1) finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Ballygrifincottage (16-1), trained by Dan Skelton, Mullins' closest challenger for the champion trainer title, was seventh.

Despite picking up so many places in the biggest remaining race of the jump season, Willie Mullins was not ready to celebrate victory just yet as he bids to become Ireland's first British champion trainer in 70 years.

"I am delighted Danny did it, it's fantastic," he said. "[There is a] bit to go yet, but we are involved in it and it looks very good."

Danny Mullins was equally circumspect about his uncle's chances, adding: "It's far from over. The Skeltons are true battlers and they will be coming at us all next week, but we are doing well."