Scottish Gossip: Wilshere, Aberdeen, Rodgers, Celtic, Jefte, Rangers, Fraser, Hearts, Nicholson, Van Veen, Smith

Jack Wilshere

Arsenal youth coach and former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has applied for the vacant manager's job at Aberdeen. (Record)

Interim manager Peter Leven wants Aberdeen fans to "bring the noise" at Pittodrie as Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic visit over Saturday lunchtime. (Herald - subscription required)

Dons winger Jonny Hayes suggests Aberdeen squads have underachieved for years, with only managers paying the price. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes new signing Adam Idah could have as big an impact at the club as Moussa Dembele. (Sun)

Idah was not a panic signing of last resort, says Rodgers. (Herald - subscription required)

Rodgers joked he read he had flown "out to Switzerland or somewhere after the game last weekend" for crisis talks when in fact he was in Glasgow at the time. (Record)

Left-back Jefte has apologised to APOEL and their supporters "for being absent" of late as a move to Rangers failed to materialise. (Sun)

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery is confident his revamped squad can finish the season strongly. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Heart of Midlothian's on-loan Charlton Athletic forward Scott Fraser wanted to move to Tynecastle as soon as he heard of Hearts' interest. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

"If something permanent could be done up here in Scotland I would look at that," says Fraser of his chances of remaining north of the border beyond the summer. (Record)

Hearts forward Liam Boyce will require an operation to resolve his current injury issue. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

New Motherwell winger Sam Nicholson admits he missed the passion of Scottish football during more than six years away from his home country. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes dismisses the notion his club beat St Mirren to striker Kevin van Veen's signature with an over the top financial offer. (Herald - subscription required)

Kerr Smith believes he left Dundee United as a boy and has arrived at St Johnstone as a man. (Courier - subscription required)